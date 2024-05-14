Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Starring Nicolas Cage in the Works

Nicolas Cage may never truly get to play Superman or star as Ghost Rider again, but his superhero days aren’t over, as the actor will play Spider-Man Noir in an upcoming live-action TV series from MGM+ and Amazon.

The series, officially titled Noir, is based on the Spider-Man Noir comic book and features Nicolas Cage as a down-on-his-luck private eye who also happens to be Spider-Man. But while the series has its star, it isn’t clear when production will begin.

The series has been rumored and talked about ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out. While it isn’t clear if this is the same Spider-Man Noir that appears in the film, the show was developed in part by the team behind it – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) will co-run the show and act as executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is set to direct.

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Now, here is the bad news for Spider-Man Noir fans. The show isn’t landing on Amazon Prime in the U.S. It will be coming to MGM+, a streaming service you probably just learned exists. Amazon owns MGM, and many of the studio’s properties reside on Prime Video for streaming, but it looks like Noir will stream exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S. Outside of the domestic market, the series will be on Prime Video.

Noir does not have a premiere date yet.

