Dead by Daylight Gets Limited Time 2V8 Mode This Summer

Dead by Daylight fans have quite a bit to look forward to this year, but a new limited-time game mode is getting players more excited than ever. While the standard 1v4 gameplay is already heart-pounding enough, imagine adding even more players and more killers.

In dark places such as this, one must keep themselves entertained…

Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons. June 3rd.



To coincide with the release of the recently revealed Dungeons & Dragons chapter for Dead by Daylight, players can look forward to a themed game mode that does away with plenty of the Dead by Daylight norms to make things all the more exciting and interesting. Revealed during the Dead by Daylight 8th Anniversary Livestream, players can look forward to the following changes in this game mode:

Hooks are removed, and replaced with Cages (Similar to Pyramid Head)

Survivors pick classes, rather than their standard perks

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise

Details are fairly a little sparse at the moment, but we can expect to see more details regarding this mode during a July Livestream by the Dead by Daylight team at Behaviour Interactive. While the 2v8 mode that came to Dead by Daylight: Mobile kept the standard gameplay modes and types, this looks to fundamentally change the standard loop and keep things feeling fresher than ever.

It was also mentioned that only the original killers can be used in this mode, so we can assume that the following will be available to play in this mode:

The Trapper

The Huntress

The Hillbilly

The Wraith

We’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled for more information regarding this mode, but I’m already shivering with anticipation to jump into this 2v8 offering. Hopefully, it’s successful enough to keep it around forever, but we’ll just need to see how things go during this limited-time game mode when it goes live in June 2024.

Dead by Daylight is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch & PC.

