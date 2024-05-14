Kate working on a generator in Dead by Daylight
Image by Behaviour
Dead by Daylight Gets Limited Time 2V8 Mode This Summer

A new game play mode is coming to Dead by Daylight - find out more here.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 14, 2024 12:14 pm

Dead by Daylight fans have quite a bit to look forward to this year, but a new limited-time game mode is getting players more excited than ever. While the standard 1v4 gameplay is already heart-pounding enough, imagine adding even more players and more killers.

Tweet by @DeadbyDaylight on X (formerly known as Twitter)

To coincide with the release of the recently revealed Dungeons & Dragons chapter for Dead by Daylight, players can look forward to a themed game mode that does away with plenty of the Dead by Daylight norms to make things all the more exciting and interesting. Revealed during the Dead by Daylight 8th Anniversary Livestream, players can look forward to the following changes in this game mode:

  • Hooks are removed, and replaced with Cages (Similar to Pyramid Head)
  • Survivors pick classes, rather than their standard perks
  • Based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise

Details are fairly a little sparse at the moment, but we can expect to see more details regarding this mode during a July Livestream by the Dead by Daylight team at Behaviour Interactive. While the 2v8 mode that came to Dead by Daylight: Mobile kept the standard gameplay modes and types, this looks to fundamentally change the standard loop and keep things feeling fresher than ever.

Supermassive Games is making a single-player narrative Dead by Daylight game, Midwinter is making a 4-player PvE game at Behaviour Interactive.

It was also mentioned that only the original killers can be used in this mode, so we can assume that the following will be available to play in this mode:

  • The Trapper
  • The Huntress
  • The Hillbilly
  • The Wraith

We’ll just need to keep our eyes peeled for more information regarding this mode, but I’m already shivering with anticipation to jump into this 2v8 offering. Hopefully, it’s successful enough to keep it around forever, but we’ll just need to see how things go during this limited-time game mode when it goes live in June 2024.

Dead by Daylight is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch & PC.

Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.