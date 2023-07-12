Does Vampire Survivors Have Couch Co-Op?

Vampire Survivors doesn’t stop with vampires; it flings hordes of relentless enemies at you. They become so numerous that if you stop moving for even a second you’re toast. But what if you want to enlist a little help? If you’re wondering whether Vampire Survivors has couch co-op, here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Co-Op in Vampire Survivors

Here’s the bad news: right now, Vampire Survivors does not have couch co-op. If you want to take on the hordes of darkness, you’re entirely on your own. For now.

But the good news is that Vampire Survivors is getting a co-op mode as a free update this August 17th. That’s also the day the game hits the Nintendo Switch, so there’ll be even more monster murder going on.

However, the twist is that the game’s not suddenly going to become split-screen. Instead, you and your co-op partners will all share the one screen, which will mean making some tactical decisions under pressure. And if you disagree? Well, your bickering and/or indecision will mean that the monsters eat well.

So, if you wanted to know if Vampire Survivors has couch co-op, it doesn’t yet, but it will be getting it on August 17th. If you want more details on the mode, you can find them here. And if you want tips on defeating the hordes or other info about the game, take a look through our previous coverage.