There are many iconic weapons, which is part of why we love the game, but I would argue that no shotgun looks as good as the Perfect Paradox. Here’s how to get Perfect Paradox in Destiny 2.

How To Get the Perfect Paradox in Destiny 2

While the Perfect Paradox is returning to Destiny in Episode: Echoes, it is currently trapped behind the only enemy that a Guardian cannot defeat, a time gate. It appears, from data leaks, that this is tied to a quest, so we’ll just have to wait until we hit the correct week to unlock it, and then we shall update this article for you.

We know Perfect Paradox is a part of Act 2 of Episode: Echoes; we just don’t know exactly what week it will become available.

What Is the Perfect Paradox?

The Perfect Paradox is a shotgun used by the greatest Titan of them all, Saint-14. It was originally introduced to the game with the Curse of Osiris expansion, being tied to a story quest at the time, before returning to us again in Season of the Dawn.

In the Curse of Osiris, players delved into the mysterious Infinite Forest in search of a legendary figure with Destiny 2 lore, Osiris. Within the Infinite Forest, we discovered Osiris, who was hunting through disparate existences and timelines to find Saint-14, long lost to the currents of the ever-changing Vex networks.

The name Perfect Paradox comes from the fact that it was actually us, the player, who gave Saint-14 the weapon, but it was not forged until we did it in the game. Creating the weapon involves visiting Saint-14’s grave-like memorial to gather some parts, remaking the weapon from those pieces, then traveling back in time to save him and gift him the weapon. The weapon cannot exist unless we get the pieces after Saint’s death, but the weapon also can’t exist unless we give it to Saint before he dies.

As far as stats and gameplay go, the weapon has always hit like an absolute truck, which is why players like it so much, and it’s likely that it will blow Ergo Sum out of the water, but we’ll see if it’s better than the new Class Exotics they’ve introduced. Based on what we know so far, Perfect Paradox will stay true to form, and the weapon will once again reward players who opt for a very aggressive playstyle, coming with perks like Trench Barrel and One-Two Punch to help you out when things are getting hectic in close-quarters combat.

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

