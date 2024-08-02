Destiny 2 Perfect Paradox God Roll – PvP and PvE

Saint-14’s famous shotgun is back in Destiny 2, baby. If you are looking for a good roll for the game’s best-looking shotty, then look no further.

How to get the Perfect Paradox

To get your first Perfect Paradox, you will need to play to the end of Episode Echoes: Act 2. Once you do this, it is added to the overall loot pool for activities like Enigma Protocol and Breach Executable.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1: Threat Remover, Pugilist, Dual Loader, Field Prep, Slideshot, Threat Detector

Threat Remover, Pugilist, Dual Loader, Field Prep, Slideshot, Threat Detector Perk 2 : Barrel Constrictor, One-Two Punch, Vorpal Weapon, Opening Shot, Swashbuckler, Trench Barrel

: Barrel Constrictor, One-Two Punch, Vorpal Weapon, Opening Shot, Swashbuckler, Trench Barrel Origin Trait: Cast No Shadows – Dealing melee damage increases this weapon’s handling and loads a small amount of ammo from reserves.

Perfect Paradox PvE God Roll

Barrel – Barrel Shroud – will give improved handling and improved stability.

Magazine – Tactical Mag will give you better reload speed, more stability, and one more cartridge in the mag.

Perk 1 – Pugilist – Final blows with this weapon generate improved melee energy. Dealing melee damage briefly improves this weapon’s handling.

Perk 2 – One-Two Punch – Hitting an enemy with every pellet in a shot increases melee damage for a short duration.

Masterwork – Reload – I nearly always go for reload on a Shotgun, too long a reload will interrupt your overall DPS potential across your entire class.

This is the absolute bread and butter build for the Perfect Paradox. Saint-14 is a Vex-punching Titan, and this shotgun needs to be built to back you up as you punch other things. I know some folks might be tempted by Dual Loader in the first slot, but the Origin Trait of Cast No Shadows will give you some ammo from reserves every time you deal melee damage, so you should be good for ammo in combat.

The order of play would be to nuke something with the weapon, hit with your melee, likely backed up by the right Exotic armor, and just make sure you land all the pellets for the real boost from One-Two Punch. It’s super satisfying, especially on some Titan builds.

Perfect Paradox PvP God Roll

The PvP build for this is a very different beast. We are looking to lean into how Destiny 2 PvP is usually played. This means lots of sliding around corners, so taking Slideshot to play into that and then doing everything we can to up our range because that really is the king of stats in the Crucible, folks.

Barrel – Corkscrew Rifling – better range, stability, and handling.

Magazine – Accurized Rounds

Perk 1 – Slideshot

Perk 2 – Opening Shot

Masterwork – Velocity

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

