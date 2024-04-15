Legacy Piece Codes (April 2024)

Becoming the Pirate King is a challenging task, but defeating enemies in this One-Piece-inspired game is easier if you redeem Legacy Piece codes. These codes will give you EXP, Cash, Spins, and many other free items that will help you become the strongest pirate!

All Legacy Piece Codes List

Legacy Piece Codes (Working)

CHUCHUBLESSES : Use for 2x Mastery Boost and 2x EXP Boost (New)

: Use for 2x Mastery Boost and 2x EXP Boost CODESONE : Use for 100 Cash, 10 Spins, and 45 EXP

: Use for 100 Cash, 10 Spins, and 45 EXP TYFORPATIENCE : Use for 450 Cash, 55 EXP, and 10 Spins

: Use for 450 Cash, 55 EXP, and 10 Spins 10KLIKES : Use for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins

: Use for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins 500KVISITS : Use for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins

: Use for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins Release: Use for 2 Spins, 25 XP, and 45 Cash

Legacy Piece Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Legacy Piece codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy Piece

To redeem Legacy Piece codes, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Legacy Piece on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu. Click the Settings icon. Input your code into the Insert Code Here… text box. Click Submit to get your freebies.

