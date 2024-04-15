Legacy Pirate promo image
Legacy Piece Codes (April 2024)

Becoming the Pirate King is a challenging task, but defeating enemies in this One-Piece-inspired game is easier if you redeem Legacy Piece codes. These codes will give you EXP, Cash, Spins, and many other free items that will help you become the strongest pirate!

All Legacy Piece Codes List

Legacy Piece Codes (Working)

  • CHUCHUBLESSES: Use for 2x Mastery Boost and 2x EXP Boost (New)
  • CODESONE: Use for 100 Cash, 10 Spins, and 45 EXP
  • TYFORPATIENCE: Use for 450 Cash, 55 EXP, and 10 Spins
  • 10KLIKES: Use for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins
  • 500KVISITS: Use for 350 Cash, 55 EXP, and 5 Spins
  • Release: Use for 2 Spins, 25 XP, and 45 Cash

Legacy Piece Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Legacy Piece codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy Piece

To redeem Legacy Piece codes, follow the steps below.

  1. Open Legacy Piece on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu.
  3. Click the Settings icon.
  4. Input your code into the Insert Code Here… text box.
  5. Click Submit to get your freebies.

For more Roblox games inspired by One Piece, read our Haze Piece Codes and Cat Piece Codes articles to get codes and learn how to redeem them for useful free goodies.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.