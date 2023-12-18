Like some weapons in Vampire Survivors, Laurel can be difficult to evolve but is worthwhile since you’ll receive one of the best legendary items in the game for doing so. If you need tips, here’s a guide on how to evolve Laurel in Vampire Survivors.

How to Get Laurel Evolution in Vampire Survivors

In order to evolve Laurel, you’ll need to collect two hidden items called “Metaglio Left” and “Metaglio Right” in Vampire Survivors. But first, you must unlock the Yellow Sign, a relic item with the sole purpose of granting access to new passives, specific characters, and events. To earn this, complete the Holy Forbidden stage.

After surviving 15 minutes on the Moonglow map, which you can access by unlocking Hyper Mode for the game’s first four stages, you’ll get teleported to this stage. Passive items, weapons, arcanas, and upgrades will be removed during this transfer, leaving only your starting weapon.

If you die during this map, you can re-enter from the stage select menu, but ultimately, you’ll have to survive against all the odds to earn the Yellow Sign. And once you get this relic, you can no longer enter the Holy Forbidden stage again. Afterward, head to any map in the game and follow the green arrows to locate and pick up the Metaglio items. Power up the passives and Laurel to max level, and then you can evolve the weapon.

What Does Laurel Evolve Into in Vampire Survivors?

After you evolve Laurel, the weapon will transform into Crimson Shroud. This weapon will create a powerful shield to protect you from damage and briefly make you invulnerable. Upgrades to the Crimson Shroud will unlock retaliation damage based on the damage dealt to you and create AOE shockwaves.

It’s not the most powerful in terms of damage output, but it does offer crucial defensive potential and is worth using if you’re having trouble staying alive.