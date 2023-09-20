The best Vampire Survivors PowerUp order is the one that will help you not just survive, but also get better at the game faster. While a lot of the progression in Vampire Survivors is about you learning the interactions between weapons and items and how they evolve, you can gain some pretty sizeable buffs thanks to the PowerUps you can buy with gold in between runs. For most players though, all of the Vampire Survivors PowerUps look good, so figuring out which ones to go for first can be daunting, especially as they get more expensive every time you buy one. To help make sure you get the strongest possible start, we’re going to list the best Vampire Survivors PowerUp order for you to choose them in.

Best Vampire Survivors PowerUp Order

This is the best Vampire Survivors PowerUp order in our opinion. We’ve prioritised survivability first, with Revival, then Green second for a boost in gold acquisition, which will help you unlock more PowerUps faster. Always max out each of these stats before moving on. However, it’s worth noting that if you really like a weapon that benefits from area of effect, then choosing Area earlier can help. This is a general guide, not the law. We are not the law.

Revival : Lets you revive at 50% health

: Lets you revive at 50% health Greed : Grants extra gold

: Grants extra gold Amount : Grants one extra projectile for each weapon

: Grants one extra projectile for each weapon Cooldown: Makes weapon use faster

Makes weapon use faster Recovery : Grants health regen

: Grants health regen Might : Raises the damage you inflict

: Raises the damage you inflict Armor : Decreases incoming damage

: Decreases incoming damage Max Health : Increases your max health

: Increases your max health Growth : Grants extra experience

: Grants extra experience Area : Increases your area of effect

: Increases your area of effect Duration : Makes weapon effects last longer

: Makes weapon effects last longer Magnet : Increases item pickup range

: Increases item pickup range Luck : Increases your luck

: Increases your luck MoveSpeed : Makes you move faster

: Makes you move faster Curse : Increases enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency

: Increases enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency Speed: Makes your projectiles faster

Unlockable Vampire Survivor PowerUps

These are the PowerUps that you can unlock. The order you’ll nab them often depends on how you’re playing the game, but the one you’ll want to really keep an eye out for is Omni. To unlock Omni, you’ll want to unlock an item called Torrona’s box first, which you can get by having six weapon evolutions at the same time. Once it’s unlocked, you just need to get it to level 9 in a run to unlock the Omni PowerUp.

Omni : Increases right, projectile speed, duration, and area

: Increases right, projectile speed, duration, and area Charm : Increases number of enemies spawned

: Increases number of enemies spawned Reroll : Lets you reroll level up choices

: Lets you reroll level up choices Skip : Lets you skip level up choices

: Lets you skip level up choices Seal 1 : Lets you remove an item from level up choices or light sources

: Lets you remove an item from level up choices or light sources Seal 2: Lets you remove an item from level up choices or light sources

If you’re looking for more, check out our list of other games like Vampire Survivors.