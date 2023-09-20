The best Vampire Survivors PowerUp order is the one that will help you not just survive, but also get better at the game faster. While a lot of the progression in Vampire Survivors is about you learning the interactions between weapons and items and how they evolve, you can gain some pretty sizeable buffs thanks to the PowerUps you can buy with gold in between runs. For most players though, all of the Vampire Survivors PowerUps look good, so figuring out which ones to go for first can be daunting, especially as they get more expensive every time you buy one. To help make sure you get the strongest possible start, we’re going to list the best Vampire Survivors PowerUp order for you to choose them in.
Best Vampire Survivors PowerUp Order
This is the best Vampire Survivors PowerUp order in our opinion. We’ve prioritised survivability first, with Revival, then Green second for a boost in gold acquisition, which will help you unlock more PowerUps faster. Always max out each of these stats before moving on. However, it’s worth noting that if you really like a weapon that benefits from area of effect, then choosing Area earlier can help. This is a general guide, not the law. We are not the law.
- Revival: Lets you revive at 50% health
- Greed: Grants extra gold
- Amount: Grants one extra projectile for each weapon
- Cooldown: Makes weapon use faster
- Recovery: Grants health regen
- Might: Raises the damage you inflict
- Armor: Decreases incoming damage
- Max Health: Increases your max health
- Growth: Grants extra experience
- Area: Increases your area of effect
- Duration: Makes weapon effects last longer
- Magnet: Increases item pickup range
- Luck: Increases your luck
- MoveSpeed: Makes you move faster
- Curse: Increases enemy speed, health, quantity, and frequency
- Speed: Makes your projectiles faster
Unlockable Vampire Survivor PowerUps
These are the PowerUps that you can unlock. The order you’ll nab them often depends on how you’re playing the game, but the one you’ll want to really keep an eye out for is Omni. To unlock Omni, you’ll want to unlock an item called Torrona’s box first, which you can get by having six weapon evolutions at the same time. Once it’s unlocked, you just need to get it to level 9 in a run to unlock the Omni PowerUp.
- Omni: Increases right, projectile speed, duration, and area
- Charm: Increases number of enemies spawned
- Reroll: Lets you reroll level up choices
- Skip: Lets you skip level up choices
- Seal 1: Lets you remove an item from level up choices or light sources
- Seal 2: Lets you remove an item from level up choices or light sources
