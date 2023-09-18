How to Find and Catch Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

With the release of The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we gain access to a whole bunch of returning Pokemon. One of them we all know and love is Snorlax! This big, sleepy boy can be found easily in a very specific location in the new Kitakami region that is unlocked by having the DLC. Let’s go over where you can find yourself a Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask and how to catch one.

How to Get Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

The first thing you’ll want to do is open your map and find the Timeless Woods. It should be towards the top right of your map. Next, you’ll want to mark the following location in the bottom corner of the Timeless Woods:

Make your way there and look for a cave entrance along the wall bordering the area. You should spot a sleeping Snorlax right at the entrance to the cave.

While some previous games have required things like a Pokeflute to wake it up, you don’t need anything fancy this time around! Simply hop off your mount and run right into it. This will wake up Snorlax and trigger a battle.

You can always try your luck with a Quick Ball. It may work, but Snorlax is tough to catch so there is a good chance he’ll break out. You’ll have to battle him down and then catch him. Doing so is certainly worth it, as this Pokemon has some great stats and moves:

Snorlax will know Hammer Arm, Belly Drum, Belch, and Giga Impact. Hammer Arm is a high damage Fighting-type move. Belly Drum halves your HP but maximizes your Attack stat, which is a great trade-off! Belch is a super high powered Poison-type attack that requires the Pokemon to be holding a berry to use it; Snorlax will eat the berry and let out a big damaging burp! Giga Impact isn’t the best move due to needing to recharge after use. That’s a huge DPS loss and is better off being replaced with a high damage Normal-type attack. Meanwhile, Thick Fat is a nice ability that enables Snorlax to easily tank Fire- and Ice-type moves, making it very tough to take down on the battlefield.

That covers how you can easily catch a powerful Snorlax in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is a really good Snorlax, and I’d highly recommend you take the time to add him to your team! And if you want to know more about either the base game or the DLC, check out our full range of coverage.