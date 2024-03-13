Pokemon Type Chart: Weakness, Strength, and Type Effectiveness

There are 18 different Pokemon Types, each having its own strengths and weaknesses. Some Types are resistant to others, and some are invulnerable to attacks of a certain type. The Pokemon Type Chart below will help players outperform their opponents in battle by identifying Type Effectiveness.

Best Pokemon Type Chart

Here is a Super Effective Pokemon Type chart that shows the weaknesses, strengths, and resistance of each type. Some Pokemon Type Charts can be difficult to understand, but the following legend below will allow you to understand The Escapist Type Chart:

Weak To = Types that deal Super Effective damage to the Type in column 1

= Types that deal Super Effective damage to the Type in column 1 Resistant To = Types that deal half damage to the Type in column 1

= Types that deal half damage to the Type in column 1 Strong Against = Types that take Super Effective damage from the type in column 1

= Types that take Super Effective damage from the type in column 1 Deals 1/2 Damage To = Types that take half damage from the type in column 1

= Types that take half damage from the type in column 1 Immune To = This Type deals no damage to the Type in column 1

TYPE WEAK TO STRONG AGAINST RESISTANT TO DEALS 1/2 DAMAGE TO IMMUNE TO

















































































































































































































































































































































This chart can also be saved as an image below:

Pokemon Type Effectiveness Explained

If a Pokemon Type is Super Effective against another, it will deal 1.5x the normal damage. And if a Type is resistant to another, it will only take 1/2 damage from those attacks.

For example, Fire will deal 1.5x damage to Ice, but Ice will only deal 1/2 damage to Fire. However, if a dual-type Pokemon is Fire/Dragon, then Ice-type attacks will deal the normal amount of damage. But if a dual-type Pokemon Flying/Dragon-type, then Ice moves will deal 3x damage as both types are weak to Ice-type damage.

Of course, there are more ways to increase your damage and defense. Held Items, raising your IVs & EVS, and leveling up your Pokemon are all ways in which you can increase attack power and defense.