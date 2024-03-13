Category:
Pokemon Type Chart: Weakness, Strength, and Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Mar 13, 2024
There are 18 different Pokemon Types, each having its own strengths and weaknesses. Some Types are resistant to others, and some are invulnerable to attacks of a certain type. The Pokemon Type Chart below will help players outperform their opponents in battle by identifying Type Effectiveness.

Best Pokemon Type Chart

Here is a Super Effective Pokemon Type chart that shows the weaknesses, strengths, and resistance of each type. Some Pokemon Type Charts can be difficult to understand, but the following legend below will allow you to understand The Escapist Type Chart:

  • Weak To = Types that deal Super Effective damage to the Type in column 1
  • Resistant To = Types that deal half damage to the Type in column 1
  • Strong Against = Types that take Super Effective damage from the type in column 1
  • Deals 1/2 Damage To = Types that take half damage from the type in column 1
  • Immune To = This Type deals no damage to the Type in column 1
TYPEWEAK TOSTRONG AGAINSTRESISTANT TODEALS 1/2 DAMAGE TOIMMUNE TO
Normal TypeFighting TypeRock Type
Steel Type
Ghost Type		Ghost Type
Fire TypeWater Type
Ground Type
Rock Type
Grass Type
Ice Type
Bug Type
Steel Type
Fire Type
Grass Type
Ice Type
Bug Type
Steel Type
Fairy Type
Fire Type
Water Type
Rock Type
Dragon Type
Water TypeGrass Type
Electric Type
Fire Type
Ground Type
Rock Type		Fire Type
Water Type
Ice Type
Steel Type
Water Type
Grass Type
Dragon Type
Grass TypeFire Type
Ice Type
Poison Type
Flying Type
Bug Type		Water Type
Ground Type
Rock Type		Water Type
Electric Type
Grass Type
Ground Type		Fire Type
Grass Type
Poison Type
Flying Type
Bug Type
Dragon Type
Steel Type
Electric TypeGround TypeWater Type
Flying Type		Electric Type
Flying Type
Steel Type		Electric Type
Grass Type
Dragon Type
Ground Type
Ice TypeFire Type
Fighting Type
Rock Type
Steel Type		Grass Type
Ground Type
Flying Type
Dragon Type		Ice TypeFire Type
Water Type
Ice Type
Steel Type
Fighting TypeFlying Type
Psychic Type
Fairy Type		Normal Type
Ice Type
Rock Type
Dark Type
Steel Type		Bug Type
Rock Type
Dark Type		Poison Type
Flying Type
Psychic Type
Bug Type
Fairy Type
Ghost Type
Poison TypeGround Type
Psychic Type		Grass Type
Fairy Type		Grass Type
Fighting Type
Poison Type
Bug Type
Fairy Type		Poison Type
Ground Type
Rock Type
Ghost Type
Steel Type
Ground TypeWater Type
Grass Type
Ice Type		Fire Type
Electric Type
Poison Type
Rock Type
Steel Type		Poison Type
Rock Type		Grass Type
Flying Type
Bug Type		Electric Type
Flying TypeElectric Type
Ice Type
Rock Type		Grass Type
Fighting Type
Bug Type		Grass Type
Fighting Type
Bug Type		Electric Type
Rock Type
Steel Type		Ground Type
Psychic TypeBug Type
Ghost Type
Dark Type		Fighting Type
Poison Type		Fighting Type
Psychic Type		Psychic Type
Dark Type
Steel Type
Bug TypeFire Type
Flying Type
Rock Type		Grass Type
Psychic Type
Dark Type		Grass Type
Fighting Type
Ground Type		Fire Type
Fighting Type
Poison Type
Flying Type
Ghost Type
Steel Type
Fairy Type
Rock TypeWater Type
Grass Type
Fighting Type
Ground Type
Steel Type		Fire Type
Ice Type
Flying Type
Bug Type		Normal Type
Fire Type
Poison Type
Flying Type		Fighting Type
Ground Type
Steel Type
Ghost TypeGhost Type
Dark Type		Psychic Type
Ghost Type		Poison Type
Bug Type		Normal Type
Dark Type		Normal Type
Fighting Type
Dragon TypeIce Type
Dragon Type
Fairy Type		Dragon TypeFire Type
Water Type
Grass Type
Electric Type		Steel Type
Fairy Type
Dark TypeFighting Type
Bug Type
Fairy Type		Psychic Type
Ghost Type		Ghost Type
Dark Type		Fighting Type
Dark Type
Fairy Type		Psychic Type
Steel TypeFire Type
Fighting Type
Ground Type		Ice Type
Rock Type
Fairy Type		Normal Type
Grass Type
Ice Type
Flying Type
Psychic Type
Bug Type
Rock Type
Dragon Type
Steel Type
Fairy Type		Fire Type
Water Type
Electric Type
Steel Type		Poison Type
Fairy TypePoison Type
Steel Type		Fighting Type
Dragon Type
Dark Type		Fighting Type
Bug Type
Dark Type		Fire Type
Poison Type
Steel Type		Dragon Type

This chart can also be saved as an image below:

Pokemon Type Effectiveness Explained

If a Pokemon Type is Super Effective against another, it will deal 1.5x the normal damage. And if a Type is resistant to another, it will only take 1/2 damage from those attacks.

For example, Fire will deal 1.5x damage to Ice, but Ice will only deal 1/2 damage to Fire. However, if a dual-type Pokemon is Fire/Dragon, then Ice-type attacks will deal the normal amount of damage. But if a dual-type Pokemon Flying/Dragon-type, then Ice moves will deal 3x damage as both types are weak to Ice-type damage.

Of course, there are more ways to increase your damage and defense. Held Items, raising your IVs & EVS, and leveling up your Pokemon are all ways in which you can increase attack power and defense.

