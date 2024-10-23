Image Credit: Bethesda
The prestige 1 screen in Black Ops 6.
All Prestige Rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 09:47 am

Recent Call of Duty titles have struggled to get players to grind due to the lack of a real Prestige system. Well, Black Ops 6 is going back to basics, giving everyone a reason to hit the max level. Here are all of the Prestige rewards in Black Ops 6.

All Prestige 1 Rewards in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

All the Prestige 1 Rewards in Black Ops 6.

Hitting that Prestige button is a big decision, as it sends players back to level 1, forcing them to unlock almost every weapon and attachment they’ve already got their hands on. However, there are reasons to go back to the beginning, including the sweet rewards Black Ops 6 offers. Here’s everything players get for hitting Prestige 1 in the new shooter:

  • Prestige 1 Icon
  • “Nacht Raider” Weaver Operator Skin.
  • Prestige 1 Multiplayer and Zombies Calling Card Challenge Sets
  • One Permanent Unlock
  • Prestige 1, Level 10: “Der Riese” Loading Screen & Social Wallpaper
  • Prestige 1, Level 20: “Perk-A-Cola” GobbleGum Pack (Premium-only)
  • Prestige 1, Level 30: “Zombie Breach” Animated Emblem
  • Prestige 1, Level 40: “Insta-kill Power-Up” Charm
  • Prestige 1, Level 50: “Teddy is a Liar” C9 Blueprint (SMG, Premium-only)

While the Icon and Calling Card are fun to have for bragging rights, the Nacht Raider skin is a throwback to Call of Duty: World at War, allowing players to feel nostalgic as they dominate Multiplayer lobbies as a member of the undead. The Permanent Unlock, meanwhile, lets gamers grab one item that’s unlockable in Player Levels and keep it forever. That means there isn’t a single meta weapon from Player Levels that can stay out of the hands of sweats.

Future Prestige Rewards in Black Ops 6

While the focus out of the gate will be the Prestige 1 rewards, Call of Duty has revealed more goodies that players can look forward to. Here’s a list of future Prestige rewards and when they unlock:

  • Prestige 3, Level 50: “My Name is…” Payne Operator Skin
  • Prestige 4, Level 50: “Atomic Commando” XM4 Assault Rifle Blueprint
  • Prestige 5, Level 50: “Absolute Loss” Toro Operator Skin
  • Prestige 6, Level 50: “Robot Abomination” SWAT 556 Marksman Rifle Blueprint
  • Prestige 7, Level 50: “Specialist Fan” Maya Operator Skin

How To Prestige in Black Ops 6

As veteran Call of Duty players will know, the max level in Black Ops 6 will be 55, and once anyone reaches that point, they’ll have the opportunity to Prestige. They will then reset to level 1 and have the chance to do it all over again. The Prestige system has 10 levels, which will take plenty of time to grind.

And those are all the Prestige rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.


