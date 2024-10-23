7 Best Headsets To Get for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Ranked)

With Black Ops 6 upon us, Call of Duty fans, new and old, are going to be looking for a competitive edge. As shooter fans know, audio and communication are the greatest advantages against enemies. So, here are the 7 best Headsets to get for Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

Best Headsets (Quick list)

#7. JBL Quantum 100 JBL is known in the consumer electronics market for providing excellent audio quality in speakers and headphones at reasonable prices. While this particular foray into the gaming headset market lacks premium features, it does have all the basics at a great price. The JBL Quantum 100 is an excellent entry-level gaming headset for Call of Duty. This wired over-ear headset is simple but effective. It comes with a detachable microphone, comfortable memory foam ear cushions, and a standard 3.5mm connection, which ensures it will be compatible with a wide range of devices. That last feature is perhaps its most valuable for Black Ops 6, considering the game will be available to stream on a wide range of devices thanks to Xbox Game Pass. The JBL Quantum 100 has an impressive 4.3/5 rating on Amazon.

#6. Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2 Wired Astro has been synonymous with Call of Duty for years at this point, thanks in no small part to the company’s sponsorship deals with OG COD YouTubers back in the Xbox 360 days. However, the brand has had staying power and is trusted by pros and influencers for great reason. Whereas most of their headsets cater to a very premium market, the Astro A10 Gaming Headset is a great entry point. This wired-over-ear headset has a boom microphone that can be muted by flipping it upward, as well as a cable with in-line volume controls. The cups and headband are also comfortable and built to last. However, should you have issues or wear and tear with these parts, you won’t need to get a whole new headset. Astro offers replaceable ear and headband cushions, so these pads can be replaced if need be. With over 6,000 reviews netting the Headset a 4.1/5 rating on Amazon, this headset is a great buy for 59.99.

#5. Xbox Wired Stereo Headset Series X|S Sometimes, going with a headset straight from a console manufacturer is a great bet since products within the same family tend to pair really well together. Such is the case with the official Xbox Wired Stereo Headset for the Xbox Series X|S. This headset is easy to set up with a 3.5mm jack but still has some premium features. Most notably, the Xbox Stereo Headset supports several premium audio formats available on the Series X|S, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spacial sound. These features will pair excellently with the new Black Ops 6 audio system, which will help players identify sound placement and origin with great accuracy. The headset also features convenient controls for audio settings and its microphone on the ear, allowing for adjustments on the fly without leaving the action of a match. The Xbox Wired Stereo Headset for Xbox Series X|S has a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon with over 3,600 ratings. It is available for $76.99.

#4. Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Like Astro, Turtle Beach is another popular gaming brand from the OG days of Call of Duty. They are still making quality headsets at a great price today, with the Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox being no exception. Available for less than $80, this wireless headset’s key feature offers players several customization options based on what sounds they want to prioritize in Black Ops 6. The Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Gaming Headset features four different Turtle Beach Audio EQ modes to select from. It also has an impressive 40 Hour Battery Life and allows you to monitor your own voice level when playing to make sure you don’t disturb roommates, family, or neighbors if you’re prone to get a little too into comms.

#3. PlayStation Pulse Elite The PlayStation Pulse Elite is Sony’s premium first-party gaming headset. Building upon the foundation of its ever-popular Pulse 3D Headset, this headset comes in at $150. It pairs excellently with the PlayStation 5 and its suite of next-gen 3D Audio features. It also has convenient controls to adjust game volume, chat volume, and microphone settings. It also has an impressive battery life of 30 Hours.

#2 PlayStation Pulse 3D Surprisingly, the PlayStation Pulse 3D headset still remains superior to its successor. This is mostly down to its price point of $99.99 – or lower with certain color variants. Like the PlayStation Pulse Elite, this headset also makes excellent use of the PS5’s 3D Audio, has a noise-canceling mic, and has options to adjust the volume of games and chat with buttons on the headset and a menu on the console’s UI. This is the main headset I’ve used for several years, and I’ve gotten incredible use out of it. The leather cups around the ears have only just started to wear out recently, and that’s after four years of regular use, including several moves. The battery life is also a bit shorter than one would hope for, but with a 4.5/5 rating on Amazon from over 23,000 reviews, the PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset is one of the most popular next-gen headsets on the market for good reason.

#1. Logitech G Astro A50 X Omni-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset As stated earlier, Astro’s headsets are the best out there for games like Black Ops 6. This example comes with a premium price tag of $379.99, but several key features make it worth it for hardcore fans, pros, and content creators. The headset itself has high-quality precision 40mm drivers for massive sound with incredible clarity. For folks looking to customize the audio experience, the Logitech G Astro A50 X has a companion app that allows users to go into incredible depth in customizing sound. The app includes controls for an impressive 10-band parametric EQ, microphone settings, noise reduction, stream output mixing, and more. It also has a high-quality microphone, making it an excellent option for anyone looking to stream Black Ops 6 on YouTube or Twitch.

Perhaps the best and most premium feature of the headset is PLAYSYNC. This allows the headset to pair to multiple devices and switch between them with the push of a button. Gamers with the Logitech G Astro A50 X Wireless Headset can also pair multiple devices at once. This means that players can feed audio from their phone and their console at the same time and control both with ease. This is a massive quality-of-life feature and one that is a must for Call of Duty fans who want to listen to music or podcasts while they grind Black Ops 6.

It’s impressive that a headset that can do all this has a battery allowing for 24-hour playtime. It has an impressive 4.2/5 rating and is certified as an Amazon Choice for premium headsets.

And those are the 7 best headsets to get for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy