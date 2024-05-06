Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

While the BP50 has been a part of the long-range meta before in Call of Duty: Warzone, those days are gone. Now, with a new crop of long-range guns in Season 3, you’ll need another way to keep the BP50 relevant. Here’s the best BP50 loadout in Warzone S3.
Best BP50 Loadout in Warzone
The BP50 works best as a sniper support weapon with this particular loadout. You can use the sniper to kill enemies from afar, and then the BP50 comes into play for any close to mid-range engagements.
- Muzzle: Casus Brake
- Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape
- Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger Kit
The JAK Revenger Kit is the focal point of this BP50 loadout. The kit increases all of the pertinent mobility stats for the BP50, including sprint-to-fire time and aim-down sights speed. However, it also doubles the base magazine size from 30 to 60, essentially giving you a free attachment.
Of course, the damage range and accuracy of the BP50 take a hit with the JAK Revenger Kit, so we’ll need to boost those stats back up to have any success. The Casus Brake improves horizontal recoil control, while the TRST-IV Grip Tape increases recoil control and gun kick control. The 9mm High Grain Rounds add damage range, and the Kimura RYL33 Laser further increases mobility, but it does give you a visible laser when aiming down sights.
Best Class For the BP50 in Warzone
Wrapping things up with your BP50 loadout are the final class items you need to equip, all of which are viewable below:
Secondary Weapon
- A sniper rifle or long-range weapon
Perks
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
And with that, your BP50 loadout is ready to back up a long-range weapon in Warzone.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.