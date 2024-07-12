Looking to push your Descendants to the next level? Then you are going to need to farm a lot of Polyatomic Ion Particle. Here’s how to farm Polyatomic Ion Particles in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

How to Farm Polyatomic Ion Particle

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

To get Polyatomic Ion Particles in The First Descendant, you can kill any mission monster on Fortress. Mission monsters are the powerful yellow bar enemies that can spawn in during missions. The best place to farm this is from the Command Relay Mission in Frozen Valley. This mission can be finished quickly and involves killing numerous enemies in a small area.

It’s a great farming spot for weapons and reactor materials, as well as the Polyatomic Ion Particle drops, as two yellow bars will spawn in during the mission. You can grab 20+ of this material in one run. There is also a Vuglus Strategic Outpost nearby, so you can double up on important farms very easily. Just farm the Command Relay, complete the Outpost, then grab the Relay again while the Outpost timer is counting down. You should eventually get to the point of being able to do two of these missions between each Outpost spawn.

If you wish, you should be easily able to farm these solo when you get just a few levels ahead of the enemies, who will be Level 84. To do this, go back to Albion, then open your map as if you were going to load into Fortress. Look in the top left corner, and you will see a blue bar that says “Public.”

Click on this to change the instance to a private one, and you will be the only person in the instance, along with anyone who is in your party. Just remember to turn things back to Public if you want to play with randoms again. Also, this will not work for Albion, which is a strict public instance.

You should also pick up plenty of these when you play through the Fortress area, but you really do need quite a lot of them to be able to build the things you want in the game, so this makes for an excellent, multipurpose farm that will net you a lot of important materials.

You will need Polyatomic Ion Particles to make Energy Activators, one of the most essential items for leveling your character into the endgame in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy