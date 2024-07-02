How to Play Private or Solo in The First Descendant

Sometimes you don’t want to run into other players stealing kills and luckily there is an option to play private or solo on The First Descendant. To help you find some solitude, I’ll cover how you can get into your own match without any other players disturbing the peace.

How to Play Private Single Player in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Travel to Albion and click on the Public blue bar on your map to switch to Private play. The blue bar can be found at the top left of your screen regardless of the map you’re on, but you won’t always be able to make the change from there. Albion is the only area in the game where you can make the instance or the map entirely Private. So if you decide that you want to get away from others, you need to travel back to the main hub.

Fast travel to Albion.

Open up the map.

Toggle the public/private play button on the top left.

Of course, the same idea applies to Public matchmaking as well. If you run into some missions that are proving too challenging, you can always go back to the main hub and toggle the same bar on the map. Only this time it’s in grey to signify that it’s entirely solo. In some cases, there may be scaling problems that can make content more challenging, but most of the time the Private option in The First Descendant will have fewer advantages for you to utilize.

There is a second way to use the solo or Private option as well. Any time you start one of the final dungeons in a sub-region, you have the option to play privately or publicly. Regardless of the instance you’re currently in, this gives you the choice ahead of time to use matchmaking or continue with single-player. I recommend playing public so you can make use of a full party. However, it really is up to how you want to approach the content in the game.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

