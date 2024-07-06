The First Descendant Energy Activators – how to get them and what they do

Energy Activators are very important if you plan on making your Descendants into serious late-game powerhouses in The First Descendant. This is what they do and how to get them.

How to get Energy Activators

You can research and make Energy Activators by speaking to Anais in Albion. You can find them under the Enhancement Materials menu option when talking to her. You will need the following materials to be able to research them:

55 Low-Carbon Activator – can be obtained during Fallen Theatre: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in Kingston. It’s a monster drop, so make sure you pick up any drops in the mission.

– can be obtained during Fallen Theatre: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in Kingston. It’s a monster drop, so make sure you pick up any drops in the mission. 25 Conductive Metallic Foil – Encrypted Storage Boxes and Encrypted Vaults.

– Encrypted Storage Boxes and Encrypted Vaults. 55 Heat Plasma Battery – Monster drops from The Haven and Old Mystery missions in Hagios.

– Monster drops from The Haven and Old Mystery missions in Hagios. 72 Polyatomic Ion Particle – can drop from monsters during missions in Fortress.

– can drop from monsters during missions in Fortress. 1 Energy Activator Blueprint – drops from Amorphous Materials.

– drops from Amorphous Materials. 750,000 Gold – earned from missions and enemy drops.

Once you gather everything up, make your way to Anais, and she will be able to research and create the Energy Activator for you. You will also get one free Energy Activator as you play through the campaign, so think carefully about what Descendant you wish to use that on. You are likely only going to have two characters at the time: your starter and Bunny. You can either save it for later or do what I did and use it on Bunny because she is a wave-clearing menace that is super powerful with the right brain in the later stages of the game.

How to use Energy Activators

Energy Activators will increase the total Mod Capacity of any Descendant that you equip them to. This will be a pretty substantial increase and will be needed to be able to fully take advantage of your Descendant’s modding potential. It will boost your mod capacity by 20, which, in conjuction with Crystallization Catalysts will allow you to develop some incredibly strong builds. Keep in mind that you will need a lot of Kuiper Shards to level up all those mods.

To use the Energy Activator, open up your main Inventory screen and then click Descendant Module in the bottom left. In the top right corner, you will see an option that says Module Additional Settings, and in there, you will see an option that says Max Capacity Up. Click that, and as long as you have one in your inventory, you will be able to use it to increase mod capacity.

And that’s everything you need to know about Energy Activators in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

