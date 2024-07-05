The First Descendant is all about creating your perfect build. Your favorite Descendant, carrying three maxed-out weapons, just throwing out oodles of destruction. To really get those builds to the next level, you will need Crystallization Catalysts.

How to Get Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant

To get Crystallization Catalysts, you can either research them at Anais in Albion, or you can purchase them from the in-game Shop for 300 Caliber, the game’s premium currency. 300 Caliber works out to be around five dollars, so we would not suggest you take that route.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Instead, level up your Mastery Rank until you hit Rank 7. This will unlock the option to get and use Crystallization Catalysts. If you visit Anais, you will be able to find the research for them under the Enhancement Materials option.

You will need the following resources to be able to make one:

8 Murky Energy Residue

22 Macromolecule Biogel

8 Mix Energy Residue

18 Advanced Neural Circuit

1 Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint

The above materials can all be obtained from running different missions in the game. You can visit Anais to see a full list of missions that will drop each one. The big difference is the Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint, which needs to be farmed from Amorphous Materials that can be opened after Void Intercepts or Void Fusion Reactor Missions.

How to use Crystallization Catalysts

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Crystallization Catalysts will allow you to increase the effective Mod capacity of a weapon or Descendant by assigning a module ” socket type” to a module slot. To do this, open up the Module menu for the weapon or Descendant and then click “Assign Module Socket Type” in the top right corner. Now, as long as you have a Crystallization Catalyst, you can click on any socket and assign it a type.

You should do this in such a way that the type corresponds to a fully ranked-up module that you would want to place there, which will then reduce the overall capacity drain of that module, allowing you to effectively have a much greater capacity the more you do it. Just make sure the symbol on the socket matches the symbol on the mod you wish to use.

In the early game, these are a reasonably rare resource, but they will likely be much easier to farm up as time goes on. Once you have a couple of Descendants that you like playing, you can then focus on maxing them out and selecting these blueprints as your rewards instead of parts for new Descendants.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

