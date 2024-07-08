The Best Farm for Advanced Neural Circuit in The First Descendant

Advanced Neural Circuits are quite important in The First Descendant, and you’ll need quite a few of them. Here’s the best far for Advanced Neural Circuits in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

How to get Advanced Neural Circuits

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best place to farm Advanced Neural Circuits is the Border Line of Truth mission in The Mountaintops region of White-night Gulch. The resource will drop from the yellow bar bosses that can spawn during missions, and three of them will spawn during this short one. With a decent build or a group, you should be able to wrap this mission in under three minutes for some very quick farming.

Best of all, the starting beacon and the mission area are very close together, so it is very easy to keep cycling through the mission. Just hit the beacon, run ten feet to the mission area, kill the waves, and then each yellow bar, then run back and restart. As always, Bunny is a fantastic option for this quick farming, especially with a good build.

This is a mission you will likely benefit from farming as you can get some good amounts of Kuiper Shards from it, lots of weapons to break down for materials, and a chance at the MP Collector Mod, which is proving to be a very popular mod for skill-heavy builds. You can also get some mods to break down for Kuiper, so it’s a good farm all around.

Now that you know where to get Advanced Neural Circuits, you can farm up plenty of them to build your Crystallization Catalysts.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy