The best Chiori build in Genshin Impact will allow you to take this seamstress from making sharp clothes to making incredibly sharp cuts. She’s a powerhouse Geo sub-DPS unit who can support other Geo characters well with her dolls.

Best Chiori Build in Genshin Impact

Chiori is a character who only really needs her skill. Her normal attacks look flashy and can be infused with Geo when using her skill, but are mostly just there for those who C6 her. Her burst is a big hit of damage but isn’t especially interesting, so it’s not worth building around. So, we’re left with Chior’s elemental skill, which summons a doll that will attack nearby enemies.

Better yet, if you’ve got another Geo construct in play, or you make one while the doll is out, Chiori will create a second doll, effectively doubling her damage output. You can also use her skill and then push the skill button again to switch to your next character, allowing them to effectively deal additional damage with their normal, charged, and plunging attacks. It’s very cool and makes her great for those wanting to use the Cystallize reaction or just those who want to boost their Geo teams overall.

Best Chiori Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for Chiori is generally the Golden Troupe, which grants a massive buff to elemental skill damage, especially for off-field characters. You can also use Husk of Opulent Dreams, which grants stat buffs and a Geo damage increase, too. They’re both solid choices, but Golden Troupe is generally stronger, and if you’ve been farming the domain since Fontaine launched, you’re likely to have some good pieces lying around.

That’s because Chiori scales off of both attack and defense, making her a good choice for any defense artifacts you have. In terms of stats, you’ll want good crit rate, at least 60%, and good crit damage, at least 120%, and then the rest in defense in general. You’ll want a defense mainstay sands, a Geo damage mainstay goblet, and a crit circlet.

Best Chiori Weapons in Genshin Impact

Chiori’s best weapon is Uraku Misugiri, which is her signature. This weapon boosts normal attack damage but, more importantly, elemental skill damage. It also boosts those effects when a nearby character deals Geo damage and boosts defense as well. It’s absurdly good for her, and if you can, it should be the only choice you need. You can also run her with the Primordial Jade-Cutter if you’ve got one lying around, which gives huge attack buffs.

In terms of four-star weapons, the best is the battle pass Wolf-Fang, which boosts elemental skill damage and crit rate, as well as elemental bursts. It’s strong and will do a good amount of work, but it does trail behind the five-star options.

And that’s the best Chiori build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

