Best Chiori Teams in Genshin Impact

Published: Mar 27, 2024 08:57 am
Chiori looking upset in Genshin Impact. This image is part of an article about the best Chiori build in Genshin Impact.

The best Chiori teams in Genshin Impact will allow you to flood the field with Geo constructs and big damage. There are a few really strong options to choose from here and plenty of fun characters you can use alongside her to bring out her best.

Best Chiori Teams in Genshin Impact

Chiori in Genshin Impact. This image is part of an article about the best Chiori teams in Genshin Impact.

Chiori is a strong off-field damage dealer who is at her best when she’s got at least one Geo teammate and, ideally, one who makes constructs, too. That means you’ll want to pair her with Zhongli Itto, Albedo, Ningguang, or Geo Traveller. However, if you decide to go for her first constellations, you only need a Geo character, at which point she becomes an amazing teammate for other Geo characters, mainly Navia and Noelle.

In terms of general construction when it comes to the best Chiori teams in Genshin Impact, you can slot Chiori in alongside Itto and Gorou to make for a truly titanic mono-Geo team. Pair them with Furina, Yelan, Xiangling, or Fischl, and you’ve got yourself a team that can deal an absurd amount of damage, hit just about everything on the battlefield with ease, and do so all while stacking huge amounts of defense, making them a lot harder to kill.

If you’d rather pair her with Navia, though, then you’ve got different options based on what constellations she has. If you’ve got no constellations, then you’ll want a Zhongli in there as a Geo construct unit and also as a shielder, and then pair them with another character like Yae Miko, Fischl, Xingqiu, or any other good off-field DPS that deals Cryo, Electro, Pyro, or Hydro damage.

However, if you’ve got her C1, you don’t need a different Geo unit outside of Navia. That means you can play Navia, Chiori, Bennet, and Xiangling, or Navia, Chiori, Bennet, and Furina, or Navia, Chiori, Kokomi, and Fischl. You can basically mix and match any of those, and you’ll have yourself a team that can deal an absurd amount of damage all the time.

It’s worth noting that it does feel as though Chiori is waiting for a new Geo character, one who’ll hopefully have better constructs, because otherwise, she feels a bit too niche and limited. However, you should never get a character based on what other characters might come out, so keep that in mind if you’re already going for Chiori.

And those are the best Chiori teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

Jason has been writing for over four years now, and in that time has wracked up over 50 bylines. Alongside that, he ran The Indie Game Website for a couple of years, and can be regularly found freelancing for websites like IGN, Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, and more. Alongside loving gaming, he also writes about fitness content as he's a qualified personal trainer.