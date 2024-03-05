The best Xiao teams in Genshin Impact will help you bring out all of the power of everyone’s favorite goth demon and crush your enemies with jump attacks, cool dashes, and shouting the word lament at them. He’s a great character to have, but you need the right supports for him.

Best Xiao Teams in Genshin Impact

First things first, Xiao is an Anemo on-field DPS that specializes in plunge attacks, thanks to his burst granting him higher jumps. He’s a potent damage dealer but also one that’s rather selfish, meaning he can’t do much good as a support character himself. Because of that, you need characters that act almost entirely as support because he doesn’t even synergize that well with some off-field DPS characters.

With that in mind, Xiao has two supports that were almost built for his best teams in Genshin Impact. The first is Faruzan. Faruzan is a tough character to play, as she needs an obscene amount of energy recharge, but her kit allows her to boost Xiao’s damage substantially. And while she’s good at this even at low constellations, at C6, her boosts include a substantial amount of energy generation and a crit damage boost on top of her Anemo resistance shred. You’ll want to put her on Tenacity of the Millelith at C6, as her skill triggers constantly, meaning she generates even more buffs for Xiao.

The other support for Xiao is a newer one, Xianyun. Xianyun is not only a healer but a character who grants boosts to plunging attack damage. While she’s good for other DPS characters, too, Xiao is one of only two characters who natively use plunge attacks in their kit, and he’s the only five-star one. Xianyun also grants some additional grouping capability, which is useful as Xiao’s attacks can often push smaller enemies away.

If you do have both of these, then the final character you’ll want is Furina, who can not only deal a lot of damage as an off-field DPS, especially as one of the few that can attack without the main character having to really do anything but also grant even more damage boosts thanks to her burst. Just keep in mind that she 100% needs a healer that can heal the whole team, so either Xianyun or Jean for Xiao.

Other than those, you can also use Bennet, Kazuha, and even Sayu in a pinch. Zhongli and Diona both do good work as shielders, and Raiden can be a fun inclusion if you like to run a dual-carry approach. With that in mind, that’s everything you need to know about the best Xiao teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.