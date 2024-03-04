The best Xiao build in Genshin Impact will let you jump up and down on enemies so hard that it’ll make your head spin, your heart full, and your stomach a little uneasy. Everyone’s favorite angsty Yaksha has a lot of potential, but only if you kit him out properly.

Best Xiao Build in Genshin Impact

Xiao is a character you’ll generally want to level all of the talents of. While you’re not going to use his normal attacks that often, it’s important to level them up because it boosts his plunge attack damage, and that’s where he shines. That’s because Xiao’s burst allows him to jump up and down with abandon and turns his plunges into huge AoE bursts of damage that can wipe out hordes in no time.

You’ll also want to boost his skill up because while it’s not as damaging, he needs energy for his burst, and you’ll be using it when you’re not bouncing around like Tigger. With all of that in mind, his playstyle is actually fairly simple, which is always good, but you need to work around his energy needs along with finding the supports that can help boost his hypercarry playstyle. You’ll also need the right artifacts and weapons, so let’s dive into those.

Best Xiao Artifacts in Genshin Impact

In terms of stats, you want to make sure that Xiao has around 130% energy recharge as long as his team has a Favonius weapon or two and you’ve got a well-built Faruzan supporting him. You’ll usually want another Anemo character on board, too, but that’s for a different time. Other than that, you want as much attack as possible and good crit stats, with at least 60% crit rate, and then double that in crit damage. The idea is to get his crit rate up to 80% or so and then go as high as you can with crit damage, but just do what you can.

In terms of artifact sets, Xiao has a bit of wiggle room. His best set is the Vermillion Hereafter, which not only boosts attack but also makes it so that he gets even more attack when he drains his own health after using his burst, which makes this his ideal set. However, the Marechaussee Hunter set is also very good for him and can be used on more characters, too, as it not only boosts normal and charged attacks, which isn’t great for Xiao, but also grants up to 36% crit rate when a character’s HP increases or decreases, which it does during his burst. This makes it an astoundingly good set in general, but especially for Xiao.

You can also use the Desert Pavilion Chronicle set, which grants a boost to normal, charged, and plunging attacks along with a boost to Anemo damage, but it makes his rotations a little trickier and also isn’t a great set for anyone outside of Wanderer. So, if you’ve got Vermillion Hereafter or lots of artifacts to turn into that set, then use that. Otherwise, we’d recommend farming the Marechaussee Hunter set, as it’s good for nearly every on-field DPS character in the game.

Best Xiao Weapons in Genshin Impact

In terms of weapons, you’ve got two main options here, but hist best one is the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, which has a great base attack state, grants more attack with its passive buff, and has crit rate as its secondary stat. Just be careful if you’re using the Marechaussee Hunter set here, as you can go over 100% crit rate, which is too much.

His other best option is another five-star, the Staff of Homa. Staff of Homa is an excellent weapon for a lot of characters and not only has good stats and crit damage as its secondary stat but also boosts attack based on his HP, giving a bigger buff if he’s on low health. It’s an excellent weapon, but don’t worry about the passive too much.

In terms of four-star weapons, your options are a little more limited. His best choice is the Deathmatch, which is a battle pass weapon that grants good attack and crit rate stats. You can also use the Favonius Lance if you’re struggling with energy recharge, but it’s not as good.

And that’s the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.