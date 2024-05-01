Families and burgage plots are the foundational blocks of Manor Lords, and you need them if you want to get anything done in your settlement. So with that in mind, here’s how to upgrade burgage plots in Manor Lords.

Upgrading Burgage Plots in Manor Lords

To upgrade a burgage plot in Manor Lords, click on one of the plots to view its upgrade requirements. If you’ve met all of the requirements, all you have to do is click the little upgrade button, and construction will begin. After construction is done, the burgage plot will get upgraded.

As for the requirements themselves, they’re pretty easy to meet early on in the game. All burgage plots need the following:

Water access

Church access

Food access at the marketplace

Fuel access at the marketplace

Clothing access at the marketplace

Water and Church Access

Giving access to water and a church should be pretty easy in Manor Lords. Simply build a well in the region and make sure it’s over underground water, and you’re set. Similarly, once you get access to planks via the sawpit, you can construct a church in the region to meet that requirement.

Food Access

Food should also be a pretty easy requirement to meet. Normally when you start out in Manor Lords, you should be able to construct a hunting camp and forager’s hut to help gather meat and berries.

Having some food variety will also help you meet this requirement, and excess food will become available via stalls at the marketplace.

Fuel Access

Next up, you need a woodcutter’s hut to distribute firewood and fuel to your settlement. Set it up near the trees, and your woodcutters will automatically cut down trees and turn them into firewood for the settlement.

Clothing Access

Finally, this might be one of the trickier ones to tackle, but it’s actually simple if you know what to build. After getting hides from hunting animals with the hunting camp, build a tannery to convert those hides into leather. Your leatherworker will automatically set up a stall at the marketplace, and this will count towards the clothing requirement.

Similarly, once you start farming, you can also convert yarn into linen, which will also count towards clothing.

And that’s how to upgrade your burgage plots in Manor Lords.

