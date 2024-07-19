How To Get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

If you want to start grinding out battles with Varshan in Diablo 4, you need to start collecting Malignant Hearts. To help you get past this hurdle, our guide will cover where you can get the items and how to use them for summoning.

Where to Get Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4

Open Whisper Caches and kill Grotesque Debtors to earn Malignant Hearts. Overall, these Varshan summoning items are tied to Grim Favors. Whether you are relying on caches or the Debtors as spawns, it all starts with competing favors on the map. Each time you fulfill all 10 Grim Favors on the meter, there is a chance for a debtor to appear and you can return to the Tree of Whispwrs.

One of the best ways to take advantage of this system is to grind Helltides or kill World Bosses. Not only do you spawn Grotesque Debtors with 10 Grim Favors fulfilled, but you can also see them appear for other players. Because of all the Grim Favors in Helltide Regions, there is a good chance for you to find Malignant Hearts as passive rewards.

When you kill Works Bosses, there is also a chance for boss summoning items to appear. Each World Boss provides five Grim Favors at a time, so Debtors spawning in a group are also common. However, all of these methods can lead to the other three summoning items for Varshan as well, which is what makes earning the hearts so tedious. And unfortunately, you won’t be able to transfer the body parts for Malignant Hearts at the Alchemist like you can for the other items. So keep on grinding out favors and hoping you can get the right items for your next Varshan summon.

