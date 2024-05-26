Bridge of Kyovashad in Diablo 4.
What is the Armor Cap in Diablo 4 Season 4? Answered

Reduction is king.
Published: May 25, 2024 08:06 pm

Knowing the armor cap in Season 4 of Diablo 4 can save you a whole lot of stat space on your gear at higher levels. To help you keep up with the changes in defense, this guide will outline what the new cap is and how you can reach it.

Diablo 4 Season 4: What is the Armor Cap?

The armor cap is 9,230 in Season 4 of Diablo 4. That means any armor you have above that number is meaningless. No modifiers or Aspects will help multiply that number either, so it’s a static cap. For that reason, you want to hit the 9,230 armor cap number in Season 4 and then move on to other defense stats. Options such as elemental resistances are much more powerful now. And, of course, damage reduction is always fantastic to have. But in Loot Reborn, it’s tougher to find.

In past seasons of Diablo 4, the armor cap has been around 13,000. Enemies also used to max out around level 150, so the changes can be a bit jarring. With the Pit of the Artificers and Tormented Echoes in the game now, level 200 for enemies is more common. However, the armor cap of 9,320 is much lower than it used to be.

In return for a lower overall armor cap, Season 4 of Diablo 4 brings adjustments to resistances. Tons of enemies will dish out poison or fire damage on a regular basis. Accursed Rituals, for example, are one area where fire damage is unforgiving. Once you reach the armor cap, focus on buffing those resistances to at least 50%. With the addition of Tempering and your standard gems, you can increase your elemental protection by a fair amount.

Defense this season is all about balance. You want a combination of resistance, armor, and damage reduction. With all three you should be unstoppable.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

