Destiny 2 Sightline Survey God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Sightline Survey has a tough task in Destiny 2. This Hand Cannon needs to offer something that can not just distract us from some great Midnight Coup and Luna’s Howl rolls but also drag us away from some really strong side arms.

The good news is that Sightline Survey does have a little trick up its sleeve that can make it a very attractive offer in the right circumstances and with the right build.

How to get the Sightline Survey

To get the Sightline Survey, you need to open Echo Engrams or earn them by leveling up with Failsafe via the Breach Executable activity. You can either open random Engrams or focus them for the Sightline Survey at Failsafe’s terminal in the H.E.L.M.

Possible Perk Pool

Perk 1 : Keep Away, Triple Tap, Fragile Focus, Air Trigger, Enlightened Action, To The Pain, Strategist

: Keep Away, Triple Tap, Fragile Focus, Air Trigger, Enlightened Action, To The Pain, Strategist Perk 2 : Voltshot, Kill Clip, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, Encore, Desperate Measures, Eye of the Storm

: Voltshot, Kill Clip, Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, Encore, Desperate Measures, Eye of the Storm Origin Trait : Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid.

: Radiolaria Transposer – Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid. Precision Frame – Recoil pattern on this weapon is more predictably vertical. Fires quickly with high accuracy.

Sightline Survey PvE God Roll

Barrel – Corkscrew Rifling

– Corkscrew Rifling Magazine – Tactical Mag

– Tactical Mag Perk 1 – Strategist – Final blows with this weapon generate class ability energy. Activating your class ability briefly improves this weapon’s stability.

– Strategist – Final blows with this weapon generate class ability energy. Activating your class ability briefly improves this weapon’s stability. Perk 2 – Voltshot – Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit.

– Voltshot – Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit. Masterwork – Range or Reload Speed

I have become a big fan of Strategist in Destiny 2, mostly because it allows you to switch some mods out and double down on Grenade recharge instead of class ability recharge. Voltshot speaks for itself and is essentially the reason anyone would even want this weapon. It will really sing with an Arc Surge.

Sightline Survey PvP God Roll

Barrel – Hammer-Forged Rifling

– Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine – Accurized Rounds

– Accurized Rounds Perk 1 – Triple Tap – Landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine.

– Triple Tap – Landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine. Perk 2 – Kill Clip – Reloading after defeating a target grants increased damage for an improved duration.

– Kill Clip – Reloading after defeating a target grants increased damage for an improved duration. Masterwork – Range

Once again, the Hammer-Forged and Accurzied combo to bring up range as much as possible. Triple Tap is something I like, as you should be landing triple precision hits if you are using a Hand Cannon, which is the entire strength of the weapon type. Kill Clip just adds some punch for drawn out, multi-taget engagements. 180s are not really meta in the Crucible, however, so I would strongly suggest a good 140 instead.

