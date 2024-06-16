SMT V Vengeance: Song of Nostalgia Quest Guide

Right next to the Fairy Village in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, one can find a slightly out-of-place quest with Kinmamon named Song of Nostalgia, which will have you visiting Tokyo to help the Demon listen to his beloved melody once more

All Lyrics in Song of Nostalgia Quest in SMT V Vengeance

Song of Nostalgia is obtained in the Fairy Village by riding a Magatsu Rail north of where Oberon and Titania are standing. This will lead you to Kinmamon, who asks you to help him remember who he was before dying. His only clue is an old song, and he recites its melody to you. He asks you to help discover which song it is, and you can do it by heading back to Tokyo.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Return to the city map through the Jouin High School Dorm and speak with the Female Student right in front of it. She’ll inform you about which song Kinmamon is probably talking about and will recite its lyrics. Take note of them, as you’ll need them soon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Return to Kinmamon, who now asks you to sing along. Choosing “I Remember” will put you directly on the singing section. Here are the lyrics:

Ohh, on the seashore where children dance and play The gajumaru trees…

On the wood fishing boat return from the sea Is that a big parrotfish…

On days like this, so joyous, let us play our merry song Everyone enjoy the sanshin’s gentle melody…



Correctly reciting the lyrics to Kinmamon will result in him leaving but not without rewarding you first. He hands you the Enigma Talisman, which enables you to use Waters of Youth. This Magatsuhi skill fully refreshes your HP and MP but can only be used by demons of the Enigma race, such as Kinmamon himself. It can be tricky to get one of these, but they’re usually worth your trouble!

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

