Where to Get & Use Jewels in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V)

Once you get to the Shinjuku Ward in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, your Demon Navigator might start finding Jewels hidden around the map. These Jewels can be exchanged for some very good items to help you in the long run, so here’s where you can get and use them in SMT V.

Recommended Videos

Where to Use Jewels in SMT V Vengeance

Jewels can be used with the Attis NPC in Shinjuku, located in the Kabukicho district. This area is exclusive to the Canon of Vengeance, so you won’t be getting here if you don’t take the girl’s hand. Speaking with Attis for the first time will give you the Shinjuku Jewel Hunt quest, where he asks you to help him find a small list of jewels.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Completing Attis’ quest unlocks his shop, where you can exchange the many Jewels you find around the game for Incense items, which increase your Demon’s stats. This is useful for Demons you want to keep with you throughout the game, as they may never fall behind in damage or stats due to these items. The exchange list is as follows:

x2 Diamonds for Vitality Incense

x3 Emeralds for Strength Incense

x3 Amethyst for Magic Incense

x3 Garnet for Agility Incense

x3 Aquamarine for Luck Incense

Alternatively, Queen Mabd will offer the same exchange in the Canon of Creation. She’s located in the Chiyoda Ward at the Ginza leyline and will function similarly, exchanging your Jewels for strengthening items you can use on your Demons.

How to Complete the Shinjuku Jewel Hunt Quest in SMT V Vengeance

When you start the Shinjuku Jewel Hunt quest in SMT V Vengeance, Attis asks you to find certain Jewels for him, which are:

x2 Diamonds

x3 Emeralds

x3 Amethysts

He also suggests you find a suitable navigator to help you and gives you the Attis’s Business Card item. This card allows you to recruit Decarabia as a Navigator for free. Decarabia specializes in finding Jewels and can be found next to the Jingu Naien leyline teleport. He usually demands a payment of 20,000 Macca, but the card allows you to recruit him for free.

Alice (which you can recruit as a Navigator next to where you found Attis) is quite competent in finding Jewels too, so she also works. But since this is a free way to recruit an extra Navigator, remember to pick Decarabia up regardless.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: All Shinjuku Mimans Locations in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (SMT V)

You can find the Jewels around the Kabukicho area. I already had some of them by the time I met Attis, and the last few were obtained a bit north of his quest area. It can take some time until you get the right Jewels, so be patient.

How to Find Jewels in SMT V Vengeance

Jewels are randomly found by your Demon Navigator and start appearing once you reach the Shinjuku Ward. Commercial areas such as the Kabukicho district have higher chances of yielding Jewels. The chance to find a Jewel in any Navigator spot is random, but certain Navigators such as Decarabia and Alice have a higher chance of finding them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This doesn’t mean that other Navigators can’t find Jewels, as I often found a few with Jack-o’-Lantern and Muu Shuwuu. It all comes down to your luck, so don’t worry if you’re not using the ideal Navigator for the job. They’re all useful in some way.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy