All Shinjuku Mimans Locations in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (SMT V)

Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)’s Shinjuku is filled with collectibles to find, including Miman. Here are all the Miman locations in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).
Where to Find All Miman in Shinjuku in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)
There are 50 Miman to find in this ward, just like in the previous ones. You can find them in any particular order, but I’ll be listing them in the exact order in which I found them.
If you finish exploring the map but can’t find them all, you can ask the Cirronup located next to West Shinjuku 2nd Block to mark all remaining Mimans on your map. You’ll have to pay 2000 Macca per missing Miman. This may be needed if you know you missed some, but can’t pinpoint which ones were they.
Miman 1
The first Miman is south of the first Leyline teleport.
Miman 2
The second Miman is by the lake, next to the Dormarth NPC.
Miman 3
The next Miman is also in front of a lake, but north of where you found the last one.
Miman 4
You’ll find this Miman on the cliff past the Succubus circle.
Miman 5
Next, go south of where you fought Gogmagog, on a cliff.
Miman 6
For Miman six, look next to the rails, directly behind where you can find Mara.
Miman 7
Around the next set of rails, next to the Muu Shuwuu enemies.
Miman 8
On the southeast portion of the map, on the cliff leading to the Chimera encounter.
Miman 9
You can find this Miman on a building next to the Yoyogi leyline.
Miman 10
Look by the corner of a few ruins in Yoyogi for this Miman.
Miman 11
There’s an entrance next to a collapsed building you can climb up. The Miman is found inside this entrance.
Miman 12
Head in the opposite direction of the previous Miman, then climb up the collapsed building at the end of the street and enter the ruins.
Miman 13
After passing through the Cherubs, keep heading east to find this Miman.
Miman 14
Keep following the northeast path on the map. The Miman will be on the left path.
Miman 15
To find the next Miman, go a bit past the previous Miman and you’ll find it dancing over a rock.
Miman 16
For this Miman, go to the road past the Shinjuku 1st Block leyline, then look next to the Kelpie.
Miman 17
This Miman is found on a turn next to the previous Miman.
Miman 18
You can find this Miman inside the building with Anansi, behind a pillar.
Miman 19
After reaching the Shinjuku 1st Ward leyline, head straight back without jumping down to find it.
Miman 20
Climb up your way north after the last Miman, and you’ll find it next to Onyakopon.
Miman 21
Next to where you found Miman 14. Pick the entrance to the right this time to find it behind some rocks.
Miman 22
Go past the Shinjuku 1st Ward leyline, turn left before heading down to find this Miman.
Miman 23
Use the Magatsu Rail to access the upper part of the parking area, and you’ll find this Miman.
Miman 24
You can find this Miman hiding around the same street Garulu is roaming.
Miman 25
This Miman is behind the two climbing blocks next to the Kabukicho leyline.
Miman 26
Over a broken building on the east portion of Kabukicho. You can reach it by jumping from other buildings, so use the Magatsu Rails to jump on these.
Miman 27
You can find this Miman on the same building you can get the “The Vampire in Black” quest, on the east portion of the map.
Miman 28
Climb the buildings to get closer to the two Magatsu Rails, then turn back and jump to the buildings with the Miman.
Miman 29
This Miman is a bit past where you found Alice, in an alley.
Miman 30
Inside the building where you met the Qadistu, look for the Miman on the right side of the building.
Miman 31
This Miman can be found beneath the ruins of the streets.
Miman 32
Go through the entrance next to the Shinjuku 3rd Block and search inside the ruins of the building.
Miman 33
On the way to the southeast portion of the map, this Miman is hidden inside a destroyed building
Miman 34
On a cliff north of the West Shinjuku 1st Block leyline.
Miman 35
Found a bit further of the West Shinjuku 1st Block leyline, going down the street and turning right.
Miman 36
Also next to West Shinjuku 1st Block, found in a dead end.
Miman 37
A bit past the West Shinjuku 2nd Block leyline, inside the building on the road.
Miman 38
After getting the last Miman, keep heading straight and use the Magatsu Rail to reach this one.
Miman 39
Inside the building next to the Aogami husk in the south-west portion of the map.
Miman 40
From the previous Miman, head toward Yoyogi to find it on your way.
Miman 41
Found on the road ahead of the government building (where you fought Lilith and the Qadistu).
Miman 42
This Miman is found south of the West Shinjuku 2nd Block leyline, next to a few ruins.
Miman 43
In another of Yoyogi’s alleys, you can find this Miman next to where Red Rider is summoned in the DLC quest.
Miman 44
Drop down from the train rails before the Yoyogi leyline to find it next to the fences.
Miman 45
This Miman is behind a rock, next to the Jingu Naien leyline.
Miman 46
This Miman is a bit before the place where you can find Mara, next to Yoyogi.
Miman 47
This Miman is in one of the alleys next to Shinjuku 3rd Block.
Miman 48
This Miman is below the building with two Magatsu Rails in Kabukicho.
Miman 49
Now use said Rails to reach this Miman, who’s above a nearby building.
Miman 50
Drop down from the collapsed building ahead to find it looking straight at some enemies. Final Miman found!
You get a new reward for Gustave every 5 Miman, so make sure to visit the Cadaver’s Hollow whenever you have a chance. Those rewards can be very useful, and can even include extra Glory for your Miracles in the World of Shadows, which will help you with fusing stronger Demons.
SMT V: Vengeance is available now.