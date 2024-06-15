All Shinjuku Mimans Locations in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (SMT V)

Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)’s Shinjuku is filled with collectibles to find, including Miman. Here are all the Miman locations in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

Where to Find All Miman in Shinjuku in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

There are 50 Miman to find in this ward, just like in the previous ones. You can find them in any particular order, but I’ll be listing them in the exact order in which I found them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Walk through the narrow path next to the building | Screenshot by The Escapist

If you finish exploring the map but can’t find them all, you can ask the Cirronup located next to West Shinjuku 2nd Block to mark all remaining Mimans on your map. You’ll have to pay 2000 Macca per missing Miman. This may be needed if you know you missed some, but can’t pinpoint which ones were they.

Miman 1

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Miman is south of the first Leyline teleport.

Miman 2

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

The second Miman is by the lake, next to the Dormarth NPC.

Miman 3

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

The next Miman is also in front of a lake, but north of where you found the last one.

Miman 4

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find this Miman on the cliff past the Succubus circle.

Miman 5

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, go south of where you fought Gogmagog, on a cliff.

Miman 6

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

For Miman six, look next to the rails, directly behind where you can find Mara.

Miman 7

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Around the next set of rails, next to the Muu Shuwuu enemies.

Miman 8

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

On the southeast portion of the map, on the cliff leading to the Chimera encounter.

Miman 9

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find this Miman on a building next to the Yoyogi leyline.

Miman 10

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Look by the corner of a few ruins in Yoyogi for this Miman.

Miman 11

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s an entrance next to a collapsed building you can climb up. The Miman is found inside this entrance.

Miman 12

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Head in the opposite direction of the previous Miman, then climb up the collapsed building at the end of the street and enter the ruins.

Miman 13

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

After passing through the Cherubs, keep heading east to find this Miman.

Miman 14

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Keep following the northeast path on the map. The Miman will be on the left path.

Miman 15

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

To find the next Miman, go a bit past the previous Miman and you’ll find it dancing over a rock.

Miman 16

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

For this Miman, go to the road past the Shinjuku 1st Block leyline, then look next to the Kelpie.

Miman 17

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is found on a turn next to the previous Miman.

Miman 18

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find this Miman inside the building with Anansi, behind a pillar.

Miman 19

Screenshot by The Escapist

After reaching the Shinjuku 1st Ward leyline, head straight back without jumping down to find it.

Miman 20

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Climb up your way north after the last Miman, and you’ll find it next to Onyakopon.

Miman 21

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to where you found Miman 14. Pick the entrance to the right this time to find it behind some rocks.

Miman 22

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Go past the Shinjuku 1st Ward leyline, turn left before heading down to find this Miman.

Miman 23

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Use the Magatsu Rail to access the upper part of the parking area, and you’ll find this Miman.

Miman 24

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find this Miman hiding around the same street Garulu is roaming.

Miman 25

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is behind the two climbing blocks next to the Kabukicho leyline.

Miman 26

Screenshot by The Escapist

Over a broken building on the east portion of Kabukicho. You can reach it by jumping from other buildings, so use the Magatsu Rails to jump on these.

Miman 27

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find this Miman on the same building you can get the “The Vampire in Black” quest, on the east portion of the map.

Miman 28

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Climb the buildings to get closer to the two Magatsu Rails, then turn back and jump to the buildings with the Miman.

Miman 29

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is a bit past where you found Alice, in an alley.

Miman 30

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the building where you met the Qadistu, look for the Miman on the right side of the building.

Miman 31

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman can be found beneath the ruins of the streets.

Miman 32

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Go through the entrance next to the Shinjuku 3rd Block and search inside the ruins of the building.

Miman 33

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

On the way to the southeast portion of the map, this Miman is hidden inside a destroyed building

Miman 34

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

On a cliff north of the West Shinjuku 1st Block leyline.

Miman 35

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Found a bit further of the West Shinjuku 1st Block leyline, going down the street and turning right.

Miman 36

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Also next to West Shinjuku 1st Block, found in a dead end.

Miman 37

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

A bit past the West Shinjuku 2nd Block leyline, inside the building on the road.

Miman 38

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

After getting the last Miman, keep heading straight and use the Magatsu Rail to reach this one.

Miman 39

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the building next to the Aogami husk in the south-west portion of the map.

Miman 40

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

From the previous Miman, head toward Yoyogi to find it on your way.

Miman 41

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Found on the road ahead of the government building (where you fought Lilith and the Qadistu).

Miman 42

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is found south of the West Shinjuku 2nd Block leyline, next to a few ruins.

Miman 43

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

In another of Yoyogi’s alleys, you can find this Miman next to where Red Rider is summoned in the DLC quest.

Miman 44

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Drop down from the train rails before the Yoyogi leyline to find it next to the fences.

Miman 45

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is behind a rock, next to the Jingu Naien leyline.

Miman 46

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is a bit before the place where you can find Mara, next to Yoyogi.

Miman 47

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is in one of the alleys next to Shinjuku 3rd Block.

Miman 48

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

This Miman is below the building with two Magatsu Rails in Kabukicho.

Miman 49

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Now use said Rails to reach this Miman, who’s above a nearby building.

Miman 50

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Drop down from the collapsed building ahead to find it looking straight at some enemies. Final Miman found!

You get a new reward for Gustave every 5 Miman, so make sure to visit the Cadaver’s Hollow whenever you have a chance. Those rewards can be very useful, and can even include extra Glory for your Miracles in the World of Shadows, which will help you with fusing stronger Demons.

SMT V: Vengeance is available now.

