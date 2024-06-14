Shin Megami Tensei V: All Fusion Types Explained (SMT V)

Fusing Demons will be your bread and butter in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). Here’s how each of the fusion types works in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V), so you can make your perfect Demons.

Recommended Videos

All Fusion Types Included in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Vengeance introduces a few quality-of-life changes to the fusion system compared to the original game. The basics are still the same as ever, but you now have more control over your results and which Demons will be used. Make sure to register your Demons in the Compendium to keep their strongest versions available.

You can inherit any non-unique skills from your Demons to the new creation, but pay attention to the new affinities. If one of your skills had a +3 but now shows a -1 in the new Demon, it means that it has no affinity with that skill type, so you shouldn’t use it in this Demon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

What is Dyad Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Dyad fusion is when you combine two Demons in your stock to make a new one. You pick the first Demon and can see all possible results through its fusion with other members in the stock. The most straight-up-to-the-point method of fusion that costs you no money. Certain Demons cannot be fused together. Some of these fusions might be unlocked over time through side quests.

What is Dyad Compendium Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Same as before, but you can now select a Demon from the Compendium to fuse with your Stock one. It costs you Macca to summon the Demon, so it can be pricey.

What is Reverse Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

For Reverse Fusion, instead of choosing two Demons, you choose one of the possible results from your Stock fusions and select the Demon combination you want to make. Great for when you need a Demon to have a specific skill but you’re not sure how to fuse it with Dyad Fusion.

Related: Shin Megami Tensei V: How to Respec (SMT V)

What is Reverse Compendium Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Same as before, but involving your whole Compendium. This is basically “all the fusions you can make”. As you can also select the combination, you could always go for the cheapest one (as you’ll be summoning up to two Demons at once, which can be pricey). However, it’s often worth paying more to have higher-level Demons fuse instead. This increases your result’s base stats and can also give them better skills, such as resistance to their weaknesses.

What is Special Fusion in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

A pre-determined Fusion that can only be done with specific Demons. A Special Fusion may contain up to four Demons at once. The most powerful Demons are often Special Fusions here, so you’ll be using this one the most by end game.

As you have better control over which Demons will be fusing, obtaining new creatures becomes easier, and you get your hands on more powerful Demons. Certain fusions will still be locked behind Alignment choices, though, so be careful with what you choose.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy