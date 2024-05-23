How to Get Sigil Powder in Diablo 4

To progress within the Nightmare Dungeon tiers, you’re going to need plenty of Sigil Powder in Diablo 4. My guide will help you reach the higher level tiers and find more powder so you can make the most of the dungeon grind.

Diablo 4: How to Get Sigil Powder

Deconstruct Nightmare Sigils at an Occultist or kill enemies in Nightmare Dungeons to get Sigil Powder. Since Diablo 4 was released, the most consistent way to earn powder has been through deconstruction. Once you reach World Tier 3, you can start collecting Nightmare Sigils. It’s these Sigils that can be deconstructed by an Occultist. If you don’t have any yet, complete world events and open Whispering Caches. Getting the first one opens the door to more drops and Glyph XP.

Deconstruct Nightmare Sigils at an Occultist.

Kill enemies within Nightmare Dungeons.

More recently, another method of earning Sigil Powder is simply killing enemies in Nightmare Dungeons. By the time you reach Tier 50, enemies and chests have a chance to drop 50 Sigil Powder at a time. So as long as you have even one Sigil to consume, you can farm for more powder along the way. By the time you need high-level Sigil tiers, there will be plenty of passive Sigil Powder within your crafting inventory.

Of course, the higher the Sigil tier, the more powder you get as well. As you reach the end game in Diablo 4, make sure to deconstruct any Sigils that you don’t plan on using. High tiers can provide you with hundreds of powder at a time. Before you know it, you can start crafting Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon Sigils with no issues. After all, we all want enough resources to craft the dungeons with the best modifiers.

And that’s all there is to Sigil Powder. Grind those dungeons and get to know the Occultis.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and Playstation.

