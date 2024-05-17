How to Get Glyphs in Diablo 4 Season 4

As you reach the end of your initial 50 levels in Diablo 4, you need to start thinking about the Glyphs that will go in your build. To help you get a head start, I’ll go over how you can start collecting them as you progress in Loot Reborn.

Diablo 4: How to Get Glyphs

Glyphs can be earned by opening chests, earning Whisper Caches, and killing World Bosses after reaching level 50. In most cases, I would recommend going to World Tier 3 to start farming for these Paragon pieces. However, I was able to find more than one Glyph as I farmed the Accursed Ritual in World Tier 2. As long as you are over level 50, nearly any source of loot in the game will have a chance to drop one as a reward.

Reach level 50.

Open Whisper Caches and defeat World Bosses.

Kill enemies and open chests for random Glyph drops.

Go to World Tier 3 for better chances.

That doesn’t mean all sources are equal, though. Once you get to World Tier 3, the drop rate for Glyphs will get higher in Diablo 4. Combine that with sources like World Bosses, and you are guaranteed to get one. However, which Glyph you get is still randomized in Loot Reborn. Grinding is the name of the game, and you need to keep slaying monsters until you have all the Paragon pieces you want.

While I was leveling in World Tier 3, I found Glyphs from The Butcher, random skeletons, and dungeon chests. So World Bosses and Whisper Caches might be the most effective for a guaranteed drop. But just playing the game will lead you to all kinds of items for the Paragon Board.

And that’s all there is to Glyphs in Diablo 4 Season 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

