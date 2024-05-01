All Policies in Manor Lords & How to Use Them

Starting a village is just the first step in Manor Lords. You’ll eventually want to run an entire kingdom with a proper administration too. Here’s a breakdown of all policies in Manor Lords and how to unlock them.

All Manor Lords Policies

At the time of writing, there are only a small handful of policies available in Manor Lords. The game is still in early access, and there should be more to come in later updates. But for now, here are the ones you can make use of.

Policy What It Does Hunting Grounds Wild Animals on Rich Deposits breed twice as fast, at the cost of 50% reduced yields from Crops. Strict Fasting Citizens skip every fifth meal. Reduces Food consumption, but decreases Approval.

As you can see, these policies all come with an upside and downside, and which one you choose really depends on your playstyle. For instance, if you don’t want to focus too much on farming and would rather get a larger supply of meat and hides, then the Hunting Grounds policy would make sense for you.

The Strict Fasting policy can also be handy in a pinch, especially if your settlement is in dire straits and you don’t have enough food for everyone. At the same time, you need to make sure that your Approval rating can afford to take a hit, or your families may resort to banditry.

How to Unlock Policies in Manor Lords

Alright! Let’s talk about how you can actually unlock and access policies in Manor Lords. First, you need to build yourself a manor, which becomes available after you reach settlement level 2.

Under the Administration tab of the Construction menu, you can build a manor with the following resources:

Timber x5

Planks x20

Stone x25

Timber and stones are raw materials and should be easy to get, but you’ll need a sawpit to convert timber into planks. After building a manor, click on the Policies tab in the menu, then enact the one you want. You can come back into this menu anytime to turn off a previously enacted policy.

As you progress through the game, your administrative level will also increase, allowing the policies to be more effective.

Finally, one other thing to note is that policies are region-specific. This means that a policy enacted in one region will not apply to another region under your control. You’ll need to build a manor for that second region as well.

And that’s everything you need to know about policies in Manor Lords.

