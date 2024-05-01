What are Blocks Used For in Manor Lords? Answered

There are so many different types of items and resources to collect in Manor Lords, and it’s not always obvious what they’re meant to be used for. If you’re wondering what blocks do in Manor Lords, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Blocks in Manor Lords

First, let’s talk about how you can actually get blocks in Manor Lords. From my experience with the game so far, it looks like there’s only one way to get blocks, and that’s by importing them from other regions through your trading post and trading routes.

Whenever a trader or merchant comes by your settlement, you can import blocks for 16 regional wealth a pop, which is not exactly cheap. There doesn’t seem to be any way to get them aside from importing, but that may change down the line as the game gets more updates.

What are Blocks Used For in Manor Lords?

As for what blocks actually do in Manor Lords, well, at the time of writing, there’s no discernible use for them in the early access build of the game. As far as I can tell, they’re similar to Tools in that they’re just there for trading, and there will likely be more uses for them once the game gets updated.

For now, though, there’s virtually no reason to import blocks in Manor Lords unless you’ve really got a whole ton of money just burning a hole in your pocket. If not, you’re better off picking up other items and materials instead. Whenever the game does get updated and blocks get a use, we’ll keep you posted on that front.

Hopefully that clears up any questions you had about blocks in Manor Lords. Instead of stressing over blocks, here’s how to get clothing in the game, along with our explainer post on all policies and how to use them.

