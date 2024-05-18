How to Make Life in Little Alchemy 2

While the process of creating new life is involved, Little Alchemy 2 brings us an easy, quite straightforward method to do so that’s way simpler than expected. Here’s what you need to do to make Life in this not-so-infinite game.

How to Get Life in Little Alchemy 2

The whole concept of life can be considered rather complicated, but getting it as a usable element in this game is very simple. You can obtain it by simply messing around with some of your basic elements. Here are all the steps you need to follow:

Item 1 Item 2 Result Fire Fire Energy Water Water Puddle Puddle Puddle Pond Water Pond Lake Lake Lake Sea Sea Earth Primordial Soup Primordial Soup Energy Life

Screenshot by The Escapist.

From just a bit of fire, water, and earth, new life is born. The recipe isn’t as obvious as some others are in this game, but it’s still quite simple to make and any fresh file can get it within a minute or two of playing. Primordial Soup by itself looks quite complicated to use, but it has some niche and good early uses such as this, fortunately.

Recipes That Use Life in Little Alchemy 2

Life is not a Final Item, which means you can fuse it even further. Here are some of the recipes in the game that use Life as an ingredient:

Item 1 Item 2 Result Life Venus Alien Life Land Soil Life Land Animal Life Ocean Plankton Life Soil Plant Life Primordial Soup Bacteria

These are only a few, basic examples of how you can use Life in your various alchemical recipes. Different from Infinite Craft which is, theoretically, infinite, there’s a limit to how long you can extend your fusions, combinations, and experimentations in Little Alchemy 2, so you might find a roadblock eventually. But life is always full of possibilities, so keep your eyes open for them.

