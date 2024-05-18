Life obtained in Little Alchemy 2
How to Make Life in Little Alchemy 2

A breath of fresh creation
Patrick Souza
Published: May 17, 2024 09:10 pm

While the process of creating new life is involved, Little Alchemy 2 brings us an easy, quite straightforward method to do so that’s way simpler than expected. Here’s what you need to do to make Life in this not-so-infinite game.

How to Get Life in Little Alchemy 2

The whole concept of life can be considered rather complicated, but getting it as a usable element in this game is very simple. You can obtain it by simply messing around with some of your basic elements. Here are all the steps you need to follow:

Item 1Item 2Result
FireFireEnergy
WaterWaterPuddle
PuddlePuddlePond
WaterPondLake
LakeLakeSea
SeaEarthPrimordial Soup
Primordial SoupEnergyLife
The complete life recipe in Little Alchemy 2
Screenshot by The Escapist.

From just a bit of fire, water, and earth, new life is born. The recipe isn’t as obvious as some others are in this game, but it’s still quite simple to make and any fresh file can get it within a minute or two of playing. Primordial Soup by itself looks quite complicated to use, but it has some niche and good early uses such as this, fortunately.

Recipes That Use Life in Little Alchemy 2

Life is not a Final Item, which means you can fuse it even further. Here are some of the recipes in the game that use Life as an ingredient:

Item 1Item 2Result
LifeVenusAlien
LifeLandSoil
LifeLandAnimal
LifeOceanPlankton
LifeSoilPlant
LifePrimordial SoupBacteria

These are only a few, basic examples of how you can use Life in your various alchemical recipes. Different from Infinite Craft which is, theoretically, infinite, there’s a limit to how long you can extend your fusions, combinations, and experimentations in Little Alchemy 2, so you might find a roadblock eventually. But life is always full of possibilities, so keep your eyes open for them.

