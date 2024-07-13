How to Get Beast Balls in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon franchise has introduced several unique Poke Ball types over the years. One special ball that trainers can occasionally get their hands on in Pokemon GO is the Beast Ball — and Global GO Fest 2024 is our latest opportunity.

What is a Beast Ball?

The Beast Ball design was introduced in Pokemon Sun & Moon, alongside the debut of Ultra Beasts. As the name suggests, Beast Balls increase your chances of catching Ultra Beast Pokemon in the game.

They have a cool design that somewhat mimics the Ultra Wormholes these Pokemon appear from, and some trainers want to be sure to catch their Ultra Beasts in the special balls. Because they also increase your catch chances, using them in Pokemon GO offers a rare opportunity to snag those Shiny Ultra Beasts. The last time we saw these special balls in Pokemon GO was when they debuted back in 2022 — and now, they’re back for a limited time.

How Do You Get Beast Balls in Pokemon GO

Unlike other Poke Ball types in Pokemon GO, you can’t buy the Beast Ball or receive it in gifts. In fact, you won’t be able to keep Beast Balls in your bag at all. Instead, they work similar to Premier Balls, showing up only in special circumstances.

As part of a Global Challenge, players recently unlocked the ability to use Beast Balls in Pokemon GO Ultra Raids during Global GO Fest 2024. Now that the challenge has been achieved, players will see the Beast Ball appear after winning 5-star Raids against Ultra Beasts. They should pop up automatically during the catching sequence like Premier Balls do during a typical Raid.

The number of Beast Balls you’re able to use against the Ultra Beast will likely depend on your performance in the Raid, similar to how Premier Ball counts work. That means that the more bonuses you stack up, the more Beast Balls (and chances to catch those Ultra Beasts) you’ll get.

It’s important to note that, even though we’ve already unlocked Beast Balls through the Global Challenge, they won’t be active until GO Fest 2024 Global. The event takes place from 10 AM – 6 PM local time on July 13 and July 14, so you will be able to get and use Beast Balls in Ultra Beast 5-Star Raids during this timeframe.

As of now, special events like this one are the only way you can use Beast Balls in Pokemon GO. They only pop up every so often, so if you want to see them in action, be sure to hit up some Global GO Fest raids.

