Monopoly GO Reveals New Look for Peg-E Prize Drop

Monopoly GO is one of those mobile games I can’t pry myself away from, especially when Peg-E makes its return. But one of the most fun parts of the mobile version is getting a revamped look with new objectives to make things more exciting than ever before.

Recommended Videos

⚡ BIP BOOP!

⚡ Prize drop is live, and with it – a revamped look!

⚡ So collect your chips, PEG-E is waiting!

⚡ And with him, a Wild Sticker!

⚡ Chip in now! -> https://t.co/dpMpgBtZWI pic.twitter.com/71Zbb99KwC — MONOPOLY GO! (@MonopolyGO) August 23, 2024 Tweet via @MonopolyGO on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the changes this morning before the official Monopoly GO X account showed it off, but the revamped prize lineup at the bottom of the screen is quite exciting and alleviates one of the biggest issues I had with Monopoly GO from the start. Seeing the prizes and progress of the Peg-E bar was cumbersome before, so this new addition is a welcome change.

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

Alongside the new addition, the chips are clearly marked and show exactly how many points players can earn during this Plinko-styled mini-game, with one being the smallest number and the 50-point slot in the middle equating to the grand prize. Making things easier to see and navigate in a game that isn’t exactly known for being user-friendly is a nice change of pace.

Hopefully, alongside this new look, we may have more luck when it comes to the RNG of where our chips are going to drop as well. The board appears wider, with a bit more space between the pegs to allow our chips to do more acrobatic tricks.

The addition of a special Wild Card at the end of the rewards lineup is also a spectacular way to get fans excited for the return of our favorite robot pal. Having the opportunity to snag whatever card we might need to get to finish off an album sounds like a dream come true to me, and I know I might actually try and finish off a Monopoly GO Peg-E reward lineup for the first time in forever with this new prize.

Monopoly GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy