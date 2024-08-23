The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-jae Reacts to Show’s Cancellation

Disney made the decision to cancel The Acolyte following its first season. While fans of the show were obviously caught off-guard, some of its biggest detractors also were shocked by the move. However, no one was more surprised by the cancellation than star Lee Jung-jae.

The Master Sol actor spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the development, saying he was “quite surprised personally.” He didn’t stop there, though, taking time to praise the Disney+ series, including creator Leslye Headland and her writing.

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season,” Lee said. “So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway. But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s [Headland] writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a Season 2 with her at the helm.”

However, Lee isn’t ready to bury The Acolyte just yet. “Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future,” he said. “Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

Despite Disney being quick to pull the trigger, there’s reason to believe that Lee’s optimism isn’t misguided. Star Wars has its hands in various mediums, and while The Acolyte won’t return for a second season, its characters could return in another project. Never say never when it comes to a galaxy far, far away, especially when iconic characters like Yoda and Darth Plagueis are involved.

The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+.

