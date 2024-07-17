Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 8, “The Acolyte.”

Recommended Videos

The Star Wars franchise rarely includes bonus material once the credits roll, however, it sometimes happens. So, does the newly-released final episode of The Acolyte Season 1 have a post-credits scene?

Does The Acolyte Season 1 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 8 doesn’t have a post-credits scene. That said, there are plenty of clues regarding Season 2’s direction, should Lucasfilm green light another batch of episodes. For starters, Osha is now Qimir/The Stranger’s Sith apprentice. So, her Dark Side training will presumably factor heavily in any additional seasons of The Acolyte.

Related: Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 1’s Ending, Explained

Speaking of Qimir, The Acolyte‘s Season 1 finale also confirms a widespread theory that he was once Vernestra Rwoh’s Padawan. Vern’s keen to keep this connection under wraps – it’s part of the reason why she misleads a room full of senators about Season 1’s events – and is eager to track down (and eliminate?) her ex-pupil. Again, this plot thread will almost certainly return in Season 2.

The Acolyte’s Big Cameos Aren’t Stingers

Then there are The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 8’s cameos. Legendary Sith Lord Darth Plagueis briefly appears early in Episode 8, while the back of Master Yoda’s green, pointy-eared head is the episode’s final shot. Both of these scenes could easily have served as The Acolyte Season 1’s post-credits scene, however, showrunner Leslye Headland incorporated both into the narrative proper. This tracks with Headland’s previous comments regarding The Acolyte‘s finale, which she described as open-ended yet emotionally self-contained.

Related: The Acolyte: What Song Plays Over Episode 7’s Credits?

“There are a lot of things at the end of [Season 1] that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure,” Headland told Collider in March 2024. “However, I am the type of writer that is not interested in an emotional cliffhanger. I want you to feel like you’ve had a particular type of catharsis, and an emotional experience in watching those eight episodes because I like rewarding the audience with that.”

All eight episodes of The Acolyte Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy