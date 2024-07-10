The Acolyte: What Song Plays Over Episode 7’s Credits?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 7, “Choice.”

Recommended Videos

The Acolyte‘s latest entry, “Choice,” breaks with Star Wars convention by setting its closing credits to a pop music track. So, what song plays over The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 7’s credits, and how do its lyrics tie in with the show’s story?

Related: The Acolyte: Why Did Sol Kill [SPOILER]?

The Acolyte Episode 7’s Credits Song, Explained

The song that plays over The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 7’s closing credits is called “Power of Two.” It’s an original composition by singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, producer D’Mile, and The Acolyte‘s composer, Michael Abels. While purists will no doubt balk at the idea of The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland including a pop music track in a Star Wars outing, “Power of Two” doesn’t feature in the episode proper. In that respect, it’s similar to the more contemporary music that accompanies the end credits of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

Related: The Acolyte: What Is a Vergence in Star Wars Lore?

Regardless of whether everyone approves of “Power of Two”, Monét clearly enjoyed working on the song. The Grammy-winner said as much in a recent interview with StarWars.com promoting the tune’s release on music streaming platforms. “Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline!” she said. “D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

How Do The Lyrics of The Acolyte Episode 7’s Credits Song Tie Into the Show’s Plot?

As Monét noted in her StarWars.com interview, the lyrics of “Power of Two” reflect the plot of The Acolyte itself. This is most evident in two lines from the song’s chorus: “Twin flame. I feel the shame when they call me your name. Twin flame. And you feel the same when they say you’re to blame.” Aside from calling back to the fire that tore Osha and Mae’s lives apart, these lyrics also allude to the Jedi pinning Mother Aniseya’s death on Mae when Master Sol is really responsible. The lyrics nod to characters repeatedly confusing Osha and Mae throughout the Acolyte‘s run, as well.

Related: A Brief History of What Lightsabers Can’t Cut Through in Star Wars

Another overlap between “Power of Two” and The Acolyte‘s narrative is found in the former’s third verse. “Thought I had a life with you. You know the power of two,” Monét sings. “But tell me, where was your heart when you ripped destiny apart?” This phrasing evokes Osha and Mae’s childhood poem, the Force witch coven’s “power of two” rhetoric, and the twin’s eventual falling out after Osha chooses the Jedi Order over their coven.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy