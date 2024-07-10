The Acolyte: Why Did Sol Kill [SPOILER]?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 7, “Choice.”

Recommended Videos

The Acolyte‘s latest installment, “Choice,” finally reveals what went down on Brendok 16 years ago – and it turns out Master Sol has blood on his hands. So, why did Sol kill Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 7?

Related: The Acolyte: Do The Stranger and Osha Visit a Key Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Location?

Why Sol Kills Mother Aniseya, Explained

Sol striking down Mother Aniseya is a tragic misunderstanding. After the Jedi discover that Aniseya used a vergence in the Force to create Osha and Mae, Torbin races to the witch coven’s fortress to retrieve them. The Padawan is eager to leave Brendok and sees the twins as his ticket home (literally the term he uses). Sol catches up to Torbin, however, he doesn’t stop him from scaling the fortress’s walls. He also wants to whisk Osha and Mae off to Coruscant, albeit for more altruistic reasons. Sol believes it’s his destiny to train Osha as a Jedi.

Yet Sol’s good intentions wind up causing a whole lot of heartbreak. When he and Torbin come face-to-face with Aniseya, Mother Koril, and the other Force witches, Mae arrives, screaming for help (she’s just set fire to the joint). Sol mistakes Mae for her sister and commands her to stay back. That same moment, Torbin and Koril draw their weapons and prepare to fight. Aniseya summons her Force magic to protect Mae, which Sol mistakes for an attack (presumably in the “I’d rather see her die than become a Jedi” vein). He ignites his lightsaber and stabs Aniseya, killing her.

And the kicker? Aniseya had already decided to let Osha leave with Sol. She says as much as she dies, leaving Sol visibly remorseful. Unsurprisingly, Mae is also distraught, and this incident is likely the reason why she dismisses the Jedi’s code of non-violence towards unarmed combatants earlier in The Acolyte Season 1’s run.

Related: The Acolyte: Who Is Rayencourt?

Why Did Indara Cover Up Sol’s Murder?

That’s Sol’s killing of Mother Aniseya covered – but why did Indara encourage him to cover it up? After all, The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 7 paints Indara in a largely flattering light, so sweeping murders under the rug seems a little out of character. Yet “Choice” gives a clear rationale for Indara’s role in covering up Sol’s crime: Osha’s wellbeing.

Related: Who Was the First Sith Lord in the Star Wars Canon?

When Sol insists they inform the Jedi Council of what transpired on Brendok, Indara notes that this will likely prevent him from training Osha. “Why would you do that to her?” Indara asks. “After everything this little girl has lost tonight, you’d take away her dream, as well?” So, instead, Indara proposes they tell the Jedi Council that Mae’s fire wiped out the entire coven, including Aniseya.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy