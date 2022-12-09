At The Game Awards 2022, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware revealed the announcement trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam in 2023. It’s a breathtaking cinematic trailer that frankly doesn’t reveal much about how the game will play, but it sure as heck captures the tone of Armored Core and is epic as heck. All Armored Core fans have wanted for years now is just a new game of any kind, and now they finally have it.

The existence of Armored Core VI was leaked a while ago, including many alleged story and gameplay details. Check out our previous coverage for lots of details that are likely still accurate to some degree. In any case, the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon reveal trailer is worth watching a few more times today.

