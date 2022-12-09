There was a pleasant indie announcement during The Game Awards 2022. The creators of Celeste, Extremely OK Games, revealed gameplay for their new IP, entitled Earthblade. The game appears to be a more traditional type of platformer than Celeste, though it is described as an “explor-action” platformer. It will launch in 2024.

In the game, you control Névoa. She is a child of Fate returning at long last to Earth. Expect attractive pixel art, difficult combat, and mysteries to uncover. Players must travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth’s fractured history. A bit different than Celeste, then.

Check out the Earthblade gameplay trailer:

I have to say, I am a big fan of character portraits that are animated. Gameplay looks frantic and fun, with a good mix of combat and platforming.

For more announcements today, check out the gameplay reveal of and release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the surprise reveal of Bayonetta Origins, the first look at new Ken Levine game Judas, the explosive reveal of Hades II from Supergiant Games, the new comic book game Hellboy Web of Wyrd, and surprise collaboration DLC Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania.