During The Game Awards 2022, there was a surprising new premiere for Nintendo Switch. PlatinumGames announced Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is coming early next year to Switch, with a release date of March 17, 2023. The game is decidedly different in tone from the rest of the series. It has a storybook aesthetic, almost like the beloved Okami. You take on the role of Cereza, long before she became the beloved Bayonetta. It looks like your mission is to save your mom. Gameplay-wise, you will “fend off faeries and solve puzzles.”

Check out the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon announcement trailer from Nintendo and PlatinumGames below:

Pre-orders for the title will be available after The Game Awards ends.