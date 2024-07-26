New Transformers One Trailer Lands During San Diego Comic-Con

The hype around Transformers One being an actually good movie and not just some animated franchise cash grab is growing and the new trailer revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is definitely helping with that.

The movie was originally announced among a slew of Transformers news but felt like more of an afterthought as the franchise continued on with its live-action efforts as well with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which brought the Beast Wars characters into the live-action film universe. However, as the first trailer dropped and early buzz started spreading it became clear that Paramount seems to be treating this animated version of the film franchise with just as much, if not more so, care than the live-action.

In the new trailer, we see a Cybertron in peril but Optimus Prime and Megatron both want to save it and they seem to get along pretty well too. However, after gaining the ability to transform things start falling apart.

The film’s story is a prequel to the Transformers’ time on earth when both Optimus Prime and Megatron were friends living on Cybertron, showing how they received their All Sparks and leading into just what went wrong between the two. During the SDCC panel it was said that the film takes place 3 billion years before the lie-action movies so it sounds like that while officially connected the animated films will be their own thing. Given the low box office of Rise of the Beasts, it could be the only film version of the characters running anyway despite a planned trilogy.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One will be released on September 20.

