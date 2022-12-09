One of the earliest new game announcements from The Game Awards 2022 is Mike Mignola’s Hellboy Web of Wyrd for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. The debut trailer showed off a lurid, comic book-styled aesthetic matched with what looks like hard-hitting brawler combat. The game itself is billed as a third-person roguelite action adventure that tells an original story set in the comic universe. The story has been created with input from Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and publisher Dark Horse Comics.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is being developed by Upstream Arcade, which previously created 2020’s West of Dead. Good Shepherd will be handling publishing duties for the game. Here are additional features about the game:

An Authentic Comic Adaptation: Experience gripping storytelling, visuals and atmosphere that evoke the distinct style of the original comics, crafted in collaboration with series creator Mike Mignola. Every moment looks and feels like it was ripped right from the comics.

A New Story Inspired by the Hellboy Universe: Unravel a sprawling, spine-tingling original adventure true to the spirit of the comics and brought to life with the illustrious voice of Lance Reddick as Hellboy.

Become the Legendary Hellboy: Explore the secret depths of the Wyrd, discovering wonders and terrors beyond your imagination. Chain together hard-hitting melee and ranged attacks in challenging combat against a nightmarish menagerie of otherworldly monsters to survive.

No release date is available as yet.