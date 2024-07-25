SAG-AFTRA Calls Video Game Publisher Strike

Last year, we got dangerously close to a SAG-AFTRA video game strike. Now, it is happening, as there will be a strike against major video game publishers.

Recommended Videos

Variety announced the news via X:

SAG-AFTRA Calls Strike Against Major Video Game Publishers https://t.co/hF5KzcXtDL — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2024

The corresponding Variety article has more details on the strike. Negotiations had been ongoing for more than a year and a half. The main reason for the stall was to protect actors against AI. Some heavy hitters in the publishing field are being affected. They are: Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Llama Productions LLC, Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher had some harsh words to spare for the publishers: “We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.”

This strike move comes at a transformative time in the industry. Recently, developer Bethesda Game Studios unionized, which was a huge victory for the many teams it represents. It feels like a tide is turning. With unionization on the rise, in addition to this SAG-AFTRA strike, perhaps mass layoffs will become a thing of the past. 2024 has already been worse than 2023 in that department, and the year isn’t even over yet.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy