Spirits are like a form of an Ultimate Ability in Black Myth: Wukong and they can be unlocked by defeating bosses, such as Wandering Wight, or looting specific chests. Here’s how to equip a Spirit in Black Myth: Wukong once you obtain it.

How To Equip Spirits in Black: Myth Wukong

First and foremost, to equip a Spirit in Black Myth: Wukong you need to be able to absorb a Spirit or acquiring one through looting. You can only absorb a Spirit after you talk to the Gourd Master, who’s located on the Snake Trail in Bamboo Grove. Once you speak to the Gourd Master, you’ll be able to absorb a Spirit if a boss drops one. The Spirit looks like a blue orb floating above the ground and can’t be picked up until you’ve upgraded your Gourd.

After acquiring a Spirit, you can head to a Keeper’s Shrine to see a description and demo of the Spirit in action. This is also where you can upgrade your Spirit, provided you have enough Will and other materials. By default in Black Myth: Wukong, the first Spirit you unlock will automatically be equipped when you go to view it in the Spirits menu at a Keeper’s Shrine. However, if you unlock a second Spirit, you won’t be able to equip it from the shrine.

Instead, you have to go into your Equipment tab (press Options/Menu on controller) and click on the Spirits box. The Spirits box is located at the top of your Equipment boxes on the right side. Here, you can view and equip all of your available Spirits. You’re also able to see a description and demo of the Spirits. You’re unable to upgrade your Spirits from here, though. For that, you’ll need to return to a Keeper’s Shrine.

How To Use Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong

Once you have equipped a Spirit in Black Myth: Wukong, you need to fill up your Qi bar to use it. The Qi bar is located at the bottom left of your HUD and it builds as you defeat enemies. When the bar is full, you can press LT + RT/L2 + R2/Q to activate the Spirit in combat.

Depending on what Spirit you have active, the animation will be different. For example, the Guangmou Spirit sees you stand in place for two seconds as venomous snakes sprout from the ground. The Wandering Wight Spirit transforms you into the large blue-headed creature and bashes the ground in front of you. Make sure to watch the demos of each Spirit so you know exactly what will happen when you activate it.

Black Myth: Wukong is available to play now.

