All Chained Together Wings Locations & How to Use Them

The world of Chained Together is unforgiving, especially since you’ll need to crawl from Hell to get into Heaven—but what are all of these wings laying around for? Here’s where all the Wings are hiding and how to use them in Chained Together.

Recommended Videos

Every Wing Location in Chained Together

As you navigate through the terrifying levels of Chained Together, there’s a good chance that you’ll notice the glowing golden Wings scattered around. Collecting all 10 of them will unlock an overpowered item that you can use on future runs. And, on top of that, you’ll unlock one of the game’s most coveted achievements, making it well worth your time to gather all 10. Here are all of the locations for the Wings in Chained Together.

Wings #1

Screenshot via The Escapist

The first set of Wings in Chained Together are found before you even set foot on your trail. Look to the right of the staircase when you’re heading out of Hell to grab these intriguing items.

Wings #2

Screenshot via The Escapist

After some climbing, you’ll find the second set of Wings around 511m up. You’ll be fresh off of an elevator. When you reach that height, head up a staircase and look behind you. If your photo looks similar to my location, you’re in the right spot to get your hands on these Wings.

Wings #3

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll find the third set of Wings in the Subway Station, near 670m. You’ll have to cross a set of pipe puzzles to get to them, but they’re an easier set to get a hold of compared to later Wings that we’ll encounter. Just go slow and you’ll find them near the back of these maze-like pipes.

Wings #4

Screenshot via The Escapist

You’ll find the fourth set of Wings in the Construction Site at 1,270m, inside of a building shortly after the rotating log section. Head inside from the rafters, take the second left into the corridor, and search the maze for them.

Wings #5

Screenshot via The Escapist

The fifth set of Wings in Chained Together can be found at 1,394m, near the buildings after the fan platforms. Take the rooftops and you’ll find this set of golden Wings waiting for you to pick them up. Halfway there, don’t give up now. These can be easily missed, so make sure you check the building once you complete the fan puzzle.

Wings #6

Screenshot via The Escapist

The sixth set of Wings can be found at 1,684m inside of the building with floating concrete. There will be two sets of rotating platforms that you’ll need to avoid to get to these Wings, but just go slow and you’ll have no problem grabbing them. They are located on the right side of the building, on top of a pallet of concrete.

Related: Is Chained Together Crossplay?

Wings #7

Screenshot via The Escapist

Shortly after opening the temple door, you’ll need to jump across a gap with a spinning platform. Look to your right and you’ll spot the seventh pair of Wings at 2,166m. These can be tricky to get, especially since a tumble can result in a loss of significant progress. Grab them and continue on your path.

Wings #8

Screenshot via The Escapist

In the Asian Shrine portion of the map, you’ll find the eighth pair of Wings on the right side of the large pagoda at 2,523m. Much like the fifth set of Wings, these can easily be missed, so ensure that you’re searching every inch of the big pagoda at 2,523m to get your hands on them.

Wings #9

Screenshot via The Escapist

After crossing the bridge after the Air Balloon ride, you’ll spot the ninth set of Wings on top of a drum. Jump across and grab them. You find them at 3,128m. While these are easy to spot, they’re going to be more of a challenge to grab, especially since a missed bounce can send you pretty far back.

Wings #10

Screenshot via The Escapist

The final set of Wings can be found in The Garden, at 3,313m. After crossing the columns that have been tipped over, you’ll see a staircase just beyond a small river running through the location. Check the right side of the stairs and you’ll find the final set of Wings, granting you the Angel Wings powerup.

Related: All Chained Together Platforms, Listed

How To Use Wings in Chained Together

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you’ve unlocked the Wings, you’ll just need to double tap and hold the jump button to activate them. You’ll also need to activate them before starting a run, but do note that your time will not be added to the leaderboard if you do it this way. There is a separate section for “with wings”, but you will not be considered for any sort of World Record runs if you use them on the in-game Leaderboard.

You’ll know that you have them when your character spawns in with a large set of angel-like wings on their back. You can use them to glide across gaps, or slow the speed of your fall dramatically. They’re an extremely useful tool and make escaping Hell much easier than your first run through.

Chained Together is available to play now on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy