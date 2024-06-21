All Chained Together Achievements & How to Get Them

If you and your friends spent hours and hours playing Only Up, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Chained Together. This Steam title ups the ante by, well, chaining players together. Here are all the Chained Together achievements and how to get them for the completionists out there.
How to Get All the Achievements in Chained Together
Whether you plan to drag yourself out of hell or take some buddies along with you, achievements are probably one of the last things on your mind while playing Chained Together. However, as you progress in the game, climbing higher and higher, you’ll start to unlock a few. Before long, you might get the itch to collect them all. Here are all of the achievements in Chained Together and what you have to do to earn them:
- Underworld
- Reach The Underworld
- Hell Cliffs
- Reach The Hell Cliffs
- The Car Race
- Reach The Car Race
- The Mysterious Cave
- Reach The Mysterious Cave
- The Subway Station
- Reach The Subway Station
- The City
- Reach The City
- Over The Buildings
- Reach The Rooftops
- The Warehouse
- Reach The Warehouse
- The Harbor
- Reach The Harbor
- The Asian Shrine
- Reach The Asian Shrine
- The Deities
- Reach The Deities
- The Temple
- Reach The Temple
- The Garden
- Reach The Garden
- 10 Wings
- Collect 10 Wings of Freedom scattered throughout the level
- Climb faster
- Reach the summit of the game in less than 1 hour and 50 minutes
- Lava mode
- Finish the laval mode
Related: All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Version
At the time of writing, the last three challenges have 0 percent completion on Steam, meaning you have the opportunity to be one of the first people in the world to earn them. It won’t be easy, as the “Lava mode” achievement means finishing the hardest mode in the game, but it’s worth a shot.
Chained Together is available now.